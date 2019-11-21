Bridgnorth residents to quiz MP candidates at hustings

Rector Simon Cawdell will be hosting the event at St Mary's Church in East Castle Street. All four candidates for the Ludlow constituency, which encompasses much of south Shropshire including Bridgnorth - Philip Dunne from the Conservatives, Heather Kidd from the Liberal Democrats, Kuldip Sahota from Labour and Hilary Wendt for the Green Party - will be in attendance. Mr Dunne has been MP for the area

Members of the public who are planning to attend are encouraged to submit questions in advance to Mr Cawdell by emailing s.h.cawdell@btinternet.com or by post to The Rectory, 16, East Castle Street, Bridgnorth.

Mr Cawdell said: "Any questioners should indicate that they plan to attend and provide their contact details including a telephone number, so that those whose questions are likely to be asked may be contacted prior to the event. This is to ensure a fair spread of subjects, local, national and international are covered during the discussion."

The event is free to attend.