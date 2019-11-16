Older voters invited to Telford election hustings event

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin and Telford Senior Citizens Forum will be holding the election hustings where people can present their questions for candidates before voting next month.

Heather Osborne, chief executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin said: “This is an exciting opportunity to engage with local candidates on the issues that really matter to older people.

“It’s important that older people get to exercise their democratic right and work towards a positive impact on local decision makers by highlighting what is important to them.”

Residents are able to raise any concerns towards all major parties candidates on anything from transport, poverty or any other issues affecting older people in the region.

Chris Fox, co-ordinator of the Senior Citizens Forum, explained it is a chance to ask candidates opinions and thoughts towards key topics.

He said: “Candidates that are standing in both Telford and Wrekin constituencies will be present.

"People can submit questions on paper at the beginning, with one candidate from each party answering each question.

"It’s your chance to participate in local democracy by asking candidates what they would do about key topics up for debate.”

Questions can be presented on paper on November 28, from 10.30am to 12.30pm at Whitehouse Hotel in Wellington.

Report by Andra Brasovanu