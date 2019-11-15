Red faces as council announces the wrong sort of election

Next month's election is a general election, with all seats in the UK up for re-election.

A by-election takes place when an MP steps down before their term is up.

But Powys County Council's notices of the candidates for the Montgomeryshire and Brecon & Radnorshire constituencies at the general election are mistakenly headed with 'by-election'.

The Brecon & Radnorshire nominations

The Montgomeryshire nominations

It comes after the county hosted the most recent UK by-election in Brecon & Radnorshire when Conservative Chris Davies lost his seat to Lib Dem Jane Dodds.

The title on the notice will however make no difference to the December 12 poll.

When spotted by an eagle-eyed member of the public on Facebook, former Montgomeryshire MP, Glyn Davies said: "There will be a red face somewhere in the returning officer’s team. Must have just lifted from the last election they ran which was the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election."

The Montgomeryshire nominations will see Craig Williams standing for the Conservatives, Kishan Devani for the Liberal Democrats, Kait Duerden for the Labour Party, and Gwyn Evans for Gwlad Gwlad.

In Brecon & Radnorshire, Jane Dodds will be attempting to win the seat for the Liberal Democrats having only been elected in the by-election earlier this year.

Tomos Davies will be standing for Labour, Jeff Green for the Welsh Christian Party, Fay Jones for the Conservative Party, and Lady Lily The Pink for the Monster Raving Loony Party.