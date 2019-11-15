EU leader accused of interfering in poll

Polish-born Daniel Kawczynski, who is seeking re-election as the Tory MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, accused Mr Tusk of trying to interfere in the December 12 poll.

Mr Tusk, the Polish politician who has been president of the European Council since 2014, cited German-American philosopher Hannah Arendt as he urged people in Britain not to give up in trying to stop Brexit.

“The UK election takes place in one month," said Mr Tusk.

"Can things still be turned around? Hannah Arendt taught that things become irreversible only when people start to think so.

“So the only words that come to my mind today are simply: Don’t give up. In this match, we are already in extra time, perhaps it will even go to penalties.”

But Mr Kawczynski said Mr Tusk's comments demonstrated why so many had turned away from the European Union.

"Donald Tusk is not standing in Polish Presidential Election after he stands down as EU President as knows he will lose in his home state," he said.

"He, however, wishes to interfere in the most egregious way in UK’s election.

"It’s people like this that have turned so many of us away from the EU."

Mr Kawczynski has represented Shrewsbury and Atcham since 2005, when he took the seat from Labour's Paul Marsden. He will be challenged by Labour's Julia Buckley, Liberal Democrat Nat Green, Independent Hannah Locke and the Green Party's Julian Dean.