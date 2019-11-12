Shrewsbury candidate Daniel Kawczynski gives seal of approval to former aide

His parliamentary assistant Jack Gilmore will fight the West Lancashire seat for the Conservatives on December 12.

Mr Kawczynski stated on social media network Twitter: "Delighted that my parliamentary assistant

"@JackGilmore1 has been selected as Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for West Lancashire Constituency! I know he will turn this seat blue!"

Shrewsbury & Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski with Jack Gilmore

Mr Gilmore said: "I have been working for Daniel for the last year and, in that time, I have learnt so much about being an MP, representing your constituents and speaking up for local issues.

"It is an incredible honour, not only to be selected to contest my home seat of West Lancashire, but to have Daniel’s endorsement for my campaign. I plan to use all the experience I have had working for Daniel and use it to run the best, locally focused campaign that I can."