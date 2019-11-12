Menu

Advertising

Shrewsbury candidate Daniel Kawczynski gives seal of approval to former aide

By Deborah Hardiman | Shrewsbury | General Election 2019 | Published:

Shrewsbury and Atcham parliamentary candidate Daniel Kawczynski has given his seal of approval to a former aide who has also been selected to stand in the general election.

Shrewsbury & Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski with Jack Gilmore

His parliamentary assistant Jack Gilmore will fight the West Lancashire seat for the Conservatives on December 12.

Mr Kawczynski stated on social media network Twitter: "Delighted that my parliamentary assistant

"@JackGilmore1 has been selected as Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for West Lancashire Constituency! I know he will turn this seat blue!"

Shrewsbury & Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski with Jack Gilmore

Mr Gilmore said: "I have been working for Daniel for the last year and, in that time, I have learnt so much about being an MP, representing your constituents and speaking up for local issues.

"It is an incredible honour, not only to be selected to contest my home seat of West Lancashire, but to have Daniel’s endorsement for my campaign. I plan to use all the experience I have had working for Daniel and use it to run the best, locally focused campaign that I can."

General Election 2019 Politics News Shrewsbury Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News