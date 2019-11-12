Retired lecturer to stand for Green party in North Shropshire

Mr Adams, who taught at Harper Adams University, was chosen by members of the local party.

He launched his campaign on Monday by planting a tree in Oswestry as part of the town council's goal to plant 17,000 trees by 2022.

"While the Labour and Conservative parties have gridlocked the country in Brexit turmoil, climate change has been accelerating and threatens far more than our relationship with Europe," Mr Adams said.

"Fortunately the people of North Shropshire have elected five Green town councillors in Oswestry and, in contrast to Government inaction, they have declared a climate emergency, cut the carbon footprint of the town council, investigated a community energy scheme and launched an ambitious scheme to plant a tree for every resident of Oswestry.

"On the other hand, Owen Paterson the Conservative candidate has argued for the repeal of the Climate Change Act and has spoken of the “advantages” of a warming environment."

Confident

He said a vote for the Green party will allow the UK to remain a "confident and leading" member of a reformed European Union.

Until recently Mr Adams lived near Market Drayton and was a lecturer at Harper Adams University, having previously moved to Shropshire to study at the then University College in 1987.

Advertising

He has studied and worked in the Agriculture sector since 1984 and has pursued a keen interest in sustainable development during that time.

Over the last decade he has followed the science and politics of climate change closely in a personal capacity.

A number of town councillors and deputy mayor Duncan Kerr joined Mr Adams for the launch of his campaign.

Councillor Kerr said: "John’s experience and knowledge of the agricultural sector makes him an outstanding candidate for North Shropshire and we are looking forward to explaining how Green party policies can create a sustainable and vibrant agricultural economy in North Shropshire.

"The Green party has an enviable record of achievement in North Shropshire and as a party we are now second to the Conservatives in the number of elected town councillors in the constituency. Our message is clear if you, like us, are serious about climate crisis then show that by voting Green on December 12."