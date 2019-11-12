Addressing inequality the priority, says Wrekin Labour candidate

Dylan Harrison said increased spending on the NHS, schools and policing would be his priorities when he met with supporters at Arleston Community Centre.

He said: “We have to win this election because levels of inequality and disadvantage in our communities are far greater than they were when the Conservatives came to power in 2010.

"Local people can’t take much more and we in the Labour Party have a duty to win power and help change their lives for the better.

“We need the investment in our NHS, in our schools and in policing which the Tories have denied them over the last ten years."

Mr Harrison said during the meeting on Saturday that, if elected, he would be a full-time MP, accessible to local and fighting their corner.

He added: "We need urgently to address climate change for the sake of our children and grandchildren.

“Last but certainly not least: we all know that the future of our local hospital hangs on the result of this election.

"If the Tories win, our A & E will be downgraded and our women and children’s centre will close. But if Labour wins, both will stay open."