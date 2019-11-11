Julia Buckley replaces Laura Davies as Labour candidate for Shrewsbury

Dr Buckley, who lives in Shropshire, has been selected by Labour to stand in next month's general election.

The party said Dr Buckley will fight to retain the county’s vital healthcare services and protect the environment.

She contested the Ludlow seat in the 2017 general election and sits on Bridgnorth Town Council.

Also standing is Daniel Kawczynski for the Conservative party, Liberal Democrat candidate Nat Green and Julian Dean for the Green party.

Dr Buckley will replace Laura Davies who was deselected last week - just 37 days before polling day.

Dr Davies, who has contested the Shrewsbury & Atcham seat at the last two general elections, was removed as the Labour Party's candidate for the seat late on Monday evening, after an interview with the party's national executive committee (NEC).

She said she was "devastated" by the news.