Boris Johnson in promise to armed forces during Midlands visit

Mr Johnson, visiting the Midlands as part of his general election campaign, said he was “inspired daily” by servicemen and women.

And, writing for the Shropshire Star today, he said he would bring in measures to back members of the armed forces as well as veterans adapting to civilian life.

The Conservative Party used Armistice Day to announce the new policy pledges.

They include wraparound childcare for armed forces families, a guaranteed job interview for veterans for any public sector role and National Insurance tax cuts for private businesses that employ veterans.

A new rail card would also be issued for veterans, offering a third off fares.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former prime ministers Theresa May and David Cameron during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph memorial yesterday

Speaking ahead of his Midlands visit, Mr Johnson said: “These measures mean we will harness the enormous contribution veterans can make to businesses and the public sector.”

Mr Johnson spoke of the importance of Shropshire to the armed forces, with RAF Cosford, RAF Shawbury and Clive Barracks at Tern Hill accommodating thousands of servicemen and women.

He also praised Staffordshire’s National Memorial Arboretum, where thousands were today assembling for an Armistice Day ceremony.

Shopping centres, schools and businesses across the region were also falling silent today to mark the moment the First World War came to an end, 101 years ago.

COMMENT: 'I am inspired by tales of great heroism'

Armed forces veterans deserve extra help and support, writes Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A short drive from the Shropshire border, on the edge of the National Forest in Staffordshire, lies the National Memorial Arboretum.

Spread over 150 acres, home to 30,000 trees and over 300 memorials, the Arboretum is a poignant tribute to the men and women who have served in our armed forces through the ages.

A moment of quiet reflection brings home the enormity of their sacrifice.

Today, on Armistice Day, we pause to remember what we owe to those who made the ultimate sacrifice and those who continue to risk their lives in order to keep us safe and free.

Members of 4th Battalion, The Mercian Regiment

In this job, I am inspired daily by stories of great bravery from our armed forces.

Shropshire and the West Midlands is the proud home to many elements of the Armed Forces, to RAF Cosford to the 4th Battalion, The Mercian Regiment.

One resident of the West Midlands has a particularly remarkable story.

Serving in the army aged 17, he took a gunshot wound to his foot.

His doctors said it was likely his lower leg would need to be amputated, but surgery went better than expected and his leg was saved.

Still, he was told that he would not be able to return to the army, that he would never run again and that he would require the aid of a walking stick for the rest of his life.

He could have been forgiven for accepting this as his fate but he didn’t.

In training - the 4th Battalion, The Mercian Regiment

Through a feat of extraordinary resilience he persevered and, 12 months later, he was back in full service in the Army.

He went on to serve for eight years’ in Northern Ireland and on major operations.

Now he runs his own successful small business which helps other organisations keep their employees safe abroad.

His name is Stuart Anderson and I am so proud that he is standing as the Conservative candidate in Wolverhampton South West at this election.

Stuart’s example vividly demonstrates our debt to those who serve.

Stuart Anderson who is standing as a Conservative candidate

Too often, as a country, we have not given our armed forces and veterans the help and support they so manifestly deserve.

As Prime Minister, I am determined to change that. Serving in the armed forces is particularly tough on young families.

Often moving locations, with no one place to call home and loved ones separated from each other for months on end, the strain can be severe.

At the very least, armed forces families should not have to worry about extra childcare costs from the inevitable early starts and late finishes, so we will provide free wraparound childcare through breakfast and after school clubs.

Adjusting to a new life and career after the military can be challenging. It is incumbent on government to help and, if I’m elected, that’s what we will do.

Veterans have unique skills and experience to offer in the workplace, so we’ll guarantee them a job interview for every role they apply for in schools, prisons, government departments and across the whole public sector.

Businesses won’t have to pay employer National Insurance Contributions for the first year for every new Veteran they employ.

We are also committed to introducing a Veterans’ railcard to cut the cost of travelling.

These measures are just some of the ways a government led by me will support our armed forces and Veterans.

We can never fully repay our debt to those who serve, but we must do everything we to can help.

As this year’s commemorations remind us once again, nothing can be more important than this.