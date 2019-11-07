'Crazy': Telford Tory amazed at decision to deselect Labour's Shrewsbury candidate

Lucy Allan, Conservative candidate for Telford and twice the town's MP, questioned why Dr Laura Davies had been removed as the Labour candidate for Shrewsbury & Atcham.

She said the decision made no sense due to the proximity to polling day, and also said that Dr Davies should have been allowed her own opinion over hospital services in the county – a major element behind her de-selection.

Writing on Twitter Ms Allan said: "Hard working candidate, why shouldn’t Dr Laura Davies have a personal view about future of our hospital services in Shropshire – I am free to stand up for my residents without penalty."

She added: "Crazy to choose a new candidate 10 days before postal vote ballots hit door mat... seriously what planet?"

Dr Davies said she had been devastated at her de-selection, which came after losing a vote of no confidence from her local constituency Labour party in the summer.

The Labour Party is in the process of selecting a new candidate and said it hoped to have one in place by the weekend.

Applications closed on Wednesday and the candidate will be chosen from an all-woman shortlist.