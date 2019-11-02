Boris had no choice but to call an election, says outgoing MP Glyn Davies

Boris Johnson's decision to call a general election two-and-a-half years earlier than set out by the Fixed Term Parliaments Act has meant an earlier-than-expected retirement for Montgomeryshire MP Glyn Davies, who had announced he would not be defending the seat he has held since 2009.

Mr Davies while he would rather have preferred not to be going to the polls so soon, he said it was necessary to ensure that Brexit was delivered.

“I do not want an election, but accept the Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s view that there is no practical alternative," he said.

"For over three years, MPs have found excuse after excuse to avoid delivering the decision that the British people took in June 2016 to leave the European Union.

"Since the referendum we have gone around in pointless circles, leaving the current parliament as a hopelessly ineffective zombie parliament. We cannot go on as we have been doing. We must get Brexit done."

Mr Davies said he would have preferred MPs to deliver Brexit before a general election, but said it had become clear last month there was little prospect of this.

Indecision

Advertising

"I was encouraged last week when for the first time, MPs actually voted in support of the agreement that Boris Johnson had agreed with the other 27 EU member states, only to be disappointed when they then refused to support a timetable to deliver it," he said.

"It was obvious that opposition MPs wanted to continue on the merry-go-round of indecision. It has to stop and the best way to stop it is through a general election, delivering a new parliament which will deliver the decision taken by the people in 2016."

Mr Davies admitted that calling the election was a gamble.

He said: "It’s always a risk. But courage favours the brave. Boris Johnson succeeded in securing a withdrawal agreement, when almost everyone said he would fail to do so.

"He gave MPs the chance to back him, but the opposition parties would not agree. So he’s thrown down the challenge. If you really want Brexit elect a Government committed to delivering it.

"I believe the people will back Boris on December 12, and he will finally deliver Brexit, and we can get on with the massive tasks of negotiating an EU-UK trade agreement, bring our country back together and lead a new Parliament focussed on the people’s priorities.”