Shropshire Star Comment: Rishi’s out but can we trust Keir?
Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party has lost the moral authority to lead this country. The question is – can we trust Labour under Keir Starmer to take the UK forward?
As one member of the audience for a recent TV debate succinctly put it to the two leaders: "Are you really the best we've got?"
As you go to the polls tomorrow, you will be given a choice between two parties that are tarnished by the recent past.
In the case of the Tories, events of the last four years or so make it almost impossible to justify giving them an extended term in power.