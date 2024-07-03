Every polling station in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr
Polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm, and voters are being reminded that voter ID will be required in order to vote in person, such as a passport or driving licence. A list of acceptable voter ID can be found on the electoral commission website.
A full list of voting locations for each constituency can be found below:
Shrewsbury constituency:
Alberbury Village Hall – Foyer, Alberbury, Shrewsbury
Astley Village Hall, Astley, Shrewsbury
Bagley Sports and Social Club (Main Hall), Greenfields Gardens, Ellesmere Road
Bayston Hill Memorial Hall, Cross Roads, Bayston Hill
Bayston Hill Methodist Church Hall, Lansdowne Road, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury
Belle Vue Road Methodist Church, Belle Vue Road, Shrewsbury
Belle Vue Youth Club, Rocke Street, Belle Vue, Shrewsbury
Belvidere Primary School, Tenbury Drive, Shrewsbury
Bicton Heath Community Hall, Pensfold, Gains Park
Bicton Village Hall, Church Lane, Bicton, Shrewsbury
Bomere Heath Village Hall, Bomere Heath, Shrewsbury
Castlefields Community Hall, New Park Street, Castlefields
Cricket Centre, Shrewsbury School, Porthill Gates, Porthill Road
Crowmoor Baptist Church Hall, Crowmoor Road, Shrewsbury
Cruckton Village Hall, Cruckmeole, Shrewsbury
Ditherington Community Centre, Long Row, Ditherington, Shrewsbury
Emmanuel Church, Mount Pleasant Road, Shrewsbury
Fitz Village Hall, Fitz, Shrewsbury
Ford Parish Hall, Ford, Shrewsbury
Harlescott Social Club, Roselyn, Harlescott
Meole Brace Peace Memorial Hall, Upper Road, Meole Brace, Shrewsbury
Mereside Community Centre, Springfield, Shrewsbury
Minsterley Parish Hall, Minsterley, Shrewsbury
Montford Parish Hall, Montford, Shrewsbury
Nesscliffe Village Hall, Nesscliffe, Shrewsbury
Pontesbury Public Hall, Main Road, Pontesbury, Shropshire
Quaker Meeting House (Main Hall), Corporation Lane, Shrewsbury
Rad Valley Road Scout & Guide H.Q., Rad Valley Road, Shrewsbury
Radbrook Community Centre (Main Hall), Calverton Way, Radbrook Green
Riversway Elim Church (Severn Room), Lancaster Road, Harlescott
Robertsford Scout Centre, The Elms, Belvidere Avenue, Shrewsbury
Salvation Army Hall, 14 Salters Lane, Longden Coleham, Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury Sports Village – Training Suite, Sundorne Road, Sundorne
Shropshire Wildlife Trust, 193 Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury
St George`s Church, Drinkwater Street, Frankwell
St Giles` Memorial Hall, Sutton Way, Shrewsbury
St Peter`s Church Parish Hall, At St.Peters Church, Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury
St. Thomas` Church Extension, Main Road, Hanwood, Shrewsbury
The Hive, 5 Belmont, Shrewsbury
The Lantern, Meadow Farm Drive, Shrewsbury
The Meet Place, 41 Maesbrook Road, Meole Brace, Shrewsbury
The Swire Hall, Longden, Shrewsbury
Uffington Village Hall, Uffington, Shrewsbury
Upton Magna Village Hall, Upton Magna, Shrewsbury
Wattlesborough Village Hall, Heath Drive, Wattlesborough, Shrewsbury
Westbury Village Hall, Westbury, Shrewsbury
Withington Parish Hall, Withington, Shrewsbury
Woodfield Infants School, Woodfield Road, Shrewsbury
Yockleton Victory Hall, Yockleton, Shrewsbury
South Shropshire Constituency:
All Stretton Village Hall (Main Hall), Batch Valley, All Stretton
Alveley Village Hall, Daddlebrook Road, Alveley, Bridgnorth
Ashford Carbonell Village Hall, Ashford Carbonell, Ludlow
Astley Abbotts Village Hall, Astley Abbotts, Bridgnorth, Shropshire
Aston on Clun Village Hall, Broome Road, Aston on Clun
Beambridge Club Room, Beambridge, Munslow, Craven Arms
Beckbury Village Hall, Beckbury, Shifnal, Shropshire
Bettws y Crwyn Parish Hall, Bettws y Crwyn, Craven Arms
Birchmeadow Centre, Birch Meadow Road, Broseley
Bitterley Village Hall, Clee Stanton Road, Bitterley
Bridgnorth Community Hall (Main Hall), Low Town, Bridgnorth, Shropshire
Bridgnorth Youth Centre, Innage Lane, Bridgnorth, Shropshire
Broseley Church Hall, Church Street, Broseley, Shropshire
Bucknell Memorial Hall, Bucknell
Buildwas Village Hall, Buildwas, Shropshire
Burford Parish Hall, Penlu Road, Burford
Cardington Village Hall, Cardington, Church Stretton, Shropshire
Chelmarsh Parish Hall, School Lane, Chelmarsh, Bridgnorth
Chetton Parish Hall, Chetton, Bridgnorth, Shropshire
Chirbury Parish Hall, Chirbury, Montgomery
Chorley Village Hall, New Road, Chorley, Bridgnorth
Church Preen Village Hall, Church Preen, Church Stretton, Shropshire
Church Pulverbatch Village Hall, Church Pulverbatch, Shrewsbury
Church Stretton United Reformed Church Hall, High Street, Church Stretton
Clee Hill Village Hall, Ludlow Road, Clee Hill, Ludlow
Clee St. Margaret Village Hall, Clee St. Margaret, Craven Arms
Cleobury Mortimer (Oddfellows) Parish Hall, Lower Street, Cleobury Mortimer
Cleobury North & District Village Hall, Cleobury North, Bridgnorth, Shropshire
Clun Memorial Hall, Clun, Craven Arms
Clunbury Village Hall, Clunbury, Craven Arms
Clungunford Parish Hall, Clungunford, Craven Arms
Condover Village Hall, Condover, Shrewsbury
Coreley Memorial Hall, Coreley, Ludlow
Cound Guildhall, Cound, Shrewsbury
Craven Arms Community Centre, Newington Way, Craven Arms
Cressage Village Hall, Sheinton Road, Cressage, Shrewsbury
Culmington Village Hall, Culmington, Ludlow
Diddlebury Village Hall (Small Function Room), Mill Lane, Diddlebury
Ditton Priors Village Hall, Station Road, Ditton Priors, Bridgnorth
Dorrington Village Hall, The Maitlands, Dorrington
Eardington & Astbury Village Hall, Eardington, Bridgnorth, Shropshire
Everest Hall, Llanfairwaterdine, Knighton, Powys
Farlow & Oreton Village Hall, Fox Hill, Oreton, Kidderminster
Hope Village Hall, Hope, Minsterley, Shrewsbury
Hopton Wafers Village Hall, Hopton Wafers, Cleobury Mortimer, Kidderminster
Kemberton Village Hall, Mill Lane, Kemberton, Shifnal
Kinlet Village Hall, Kinlet, Bewdley, Worcs
Knowbury Village Hall, Caynham Road, Knowbury
Leebotwood Village Hall, Leebotwood, Church Stretton, Shropshire
Leighton Village Hall, Leighton, Shrewsbury
Ludlow Baptist Church (Rockspring Centre), Sandford Road, Ludlow
Ludlow Elim Church, Smithfield Car Park, Ludlow
Ludlow Mascall Centre, Lower Galdeford, Ludlow
Lydbury North Village Hall, Lydbury North, Craven Arms
Morville Village Hall, Morville, Bridgnorth, Shropshire
Nash Village Hall, Nash, Ludlow
Neen Savage Parish Hall, St Mary`s Church, Neen Savage, Kidderminster
Newcastle Community Centre, Church Road, Newcastle, Craven Arms
Norbury Village Hall, Norbury, Bishop`s Castle
Norton Village Hall, Cheswardine Lane, Norton, Shifnal
Oldbury Village Hall, Old Mill Lane, Oldbury, Bridgnorth
Onibury Village Hall, Onibury, Craven Arms
Picklescott Village Hall, Picklescott, Church Stretton, Shropshire
Pitchford Village Hall, Pitchford, Shrewsbury
Priest Weston Village Hall, Priest Weston, Montgomery, Powys
Quatford Village Hall, Chapel Lane, Quatford, Bridgnorth
Quatt Village Hall, Quatt, Bridgnorth, Shropshire
Redlake Valley Village Hall, Chapel Lawn, Bucknell
Richard`s Castle Village Hall – Jubilee Room, Richard`s Castle, Ludlow
Rushbury Village Hall, Rushbury, Church Stretton
Severn Centre, Bridgnorth Road, Highley
Shipton Village Hall, Shipton, Much Wenlock, Shropshire
Snailbeach Village Hall, Snailbeach, Shrewsbury
SpArC Bishop`s Castle Leisure Centre, Brampton Road, Bishop`s Castle
St Leonard`s Hall Church, Racecourse Drive, Bridgnorth, Shropshire
St Mary`s Bluecoat CE Primary School, Lodge Lane, Bridgnorth
St Peter`s Parish Centre, Henley Road, Ludlow
Stanton Lacy Village Hall, Stanton Lacy, Ludlow
Stoke St. Milborough Village Hall, Stoke St. Milborough, Ludlow
Tasley Village Hall, Church Lane, Tasley, Bridgnorth
Church Lane, Tasley, Bridgnorth
The Annex, College House, St Leonands Close
The Castle Hall, West Castle Street, Bridgnorth, Shropshire
The Chapel Community Centre, Cross Houses, Shrewsbury
The Clive, Bromfield, Ludlow
The Malthouse, Atcham, Shrewsbury
The Plough Inn (Function Room), Aston Lane, Claverley
The Priory Hall, Bull Ring, Much Wenlock, Shropshire
The Victoria Hall, High Street, Broseley, Shropshire
Ticklerton Village Hall, Ticklerton, Church Stretton
Willey and District Village Hall, Church Road, Willey, Broseley
Wistanstow Village Hall – The Greene Room, Wistanstow, Wistanstow
Worfield Cricket Club Pavilion, Davenport Park, Hallon
Worthen Village Hall, Worthen, Shrewsbury
Wroxeter & Uppington Cricket Club, The Avenue, Uppington, Telford
North Shropshire constituency:
Adderley Village Hall, Adderley, Market Drayton
Ash Village Hall, Ash Magna, Whitchurch
Baschurch Village Hall, Eyton Lane, Baschurch
Beacon Community Centre (Committee Room 1), Longslow Road, Market Drayton
Calverhall Village Hall, Calverhall, Whitchurch
Clive Village Hall, Jubilee Street, Clive, Shrewsbury
Cockshutt Millennium Hall, Shrewsbury Road, Cockshutt
Criftins Parish Hall, Dudleston Heath, Ellesmere
Eastern Oswestry Community Centre, Cabin Lane, Oswestry
Edstaston Village Hall, Edstaston, Wem, Shrewsbury
Ellesmere Town Hall, 1-3 Willow Street, Ellesmere
Church Hall, Fauls Green, Fauls
Gatacre Pavilion, Gatacre Avenue, Oswestry, Shropshire
Gobowen Church Site (Main Hall), Old Chirk Road, Gobowen
Grinshill Village Hall, Gooseberry Lane, Off High Street, Grinshill
Hadnall Village Hall, Shrewsbury Road, Hadnall
Harmer Hill Village Hall, Ellesmere Road, Harmer Hill, Shrewsbury
Higher Heath Village Hall, Twemlows Avenue, Higher Heath, Whitchurch
Holy Trinity CE Primary Academy (Hall), Middleton Road, Oswestry
Hordley & Bagley Village Hall, Hordley, Nr. Ellesmere
Horeb Welsh Methodist Rooms, Victoria Road, Oswestry
Kinnerley Parish Hall, Kinnerley, Oswestry
Knockin Assembly Rooms, Knockin, Oswestry
Lee Brockhurst Village Hall, Church Road, Lee Brockhurst
Llanymynech Village Hall, Station Road, Llanymynech
Loppington Village Hall, Loppington, Shrewsbury
Maesbury WI Hut, Maesbury, Oswestry
Market Drayton Town Hall, 18 Frogmore Road, Market Drayton
Melverley Village Hall, Melverley, Oswestry
Monkmoor Community Centre, Monkmoor Court, Oswestry
Morda Village Hall, Weston Road, Morda
Moreton Say Village Hall, Moreton Say, Market Drayton
Myddle Village Hall, Myddle, Shrewsbury
Newtown CE Primary School, Newtown, Wem
Norton in Hales Jubilee Hall, Main Road, Norton-in-Hales, Nr. Market Drayton
Oswestry Memorial Hall, Smithfield Street, Oswestry
Pant Memorial Hall, Pant, Oswestry
Prees Village Hall, Church Street, Prees
Preston Brockhurst Village Hall, Preston Brockhurst, Shrewsbury
Rhydycroesau Village Hall, Rhydycroesau, Oswestry
Ruyton-XI-Towns Memorial Hall (Cafe Eleven), Church Street,
Ruyton-Xi-Towns Seion Chapel, Park Avenue, Oswestry
Shawbury Village Hall, Church Street, Shawbury
Silver Band Hall, Porth-y-waen, Oswestry
St Martins Centre, Overton Road, St. Martins, Oswestry
The Cross Keys, Glyn Road, Selattyn
The Pavilion, The Playing Fields, St. Martins Road, Gobowen
The Zone Community Building, Fairfields Park, Linden Way
Tilstock Bradbury Village Hall, Tilstock, Whitchurch
Trefonen Village Hall, School Lane, Trefonen
Welsh Frankton Village Hall, Welsh Frankton, Nr. Ellesmere
Welshampton Parish Hall, Welshampton, Ellesmere
Wem Scout and Guide HQ, Bowens Field, Wem
Wem Town Council Meeting Room, Wem Library, High Street, Wem
West Felton Village Hall, Holyhead Road, West Felton
Weston Lullingfields Village Hall, Weston Lullingfields, Shrewsbury
Weston Rhyn Village Institute, Bronygarth Road
Whitchurch Market Hall, High Street, Whitchurch
Whittington Senior Citizens Hall, Station Road, Whittington
Whixall Social Centre, Church Lane, Whixhall
Woore Victory Hall, London Road, Woore, Crewe
The iconic Ironbridge Toll House is just one venue that will be used as an election polling station on Thursday.
Based at the famous World Heritage Site, the building was used to charge anyone who wanted to cross the bridge.
It is now used as an exhibition where visitors can find out more about the stunning iron bridge that was built in 1779. However, on Thursday it will be one of 38 polling stations where voters can pick who they want to serve as the town’s MP.
Other places include village halls, community centres, schools, places of worship, and sports venues. Meanwhile, there will be as many as 50 stations in The Wrekin due to boundary changes causing the constituency to become larger.
This includes RAF Cosford Community Centre and Shifnal Town Football Club.
Telford polling stations
Brookside Centre Community Centre, Burford, Brookside, Telford
The Linden Centre, Webb Crescent, Dawley, Telford
Dawley Christian Centre, High Street, Dawley, Telford
Aqueduct Little Learners Pre-School and After Hours, Majestic Way, Adueduct, Telford
Southall School Sports Hall, Southall School, Rowan Avenue, Dawley
Donnington Community Hub, St Matthews Road, Donnington Road, Telford
Horsehay Village Hall, Bridge Road, Horsehay, Telford
The Oak Tree Centre, Lightmoor Way, Lightmoor Village, Telford
The Toll House, Bower Yard, Ironbridge, Telford
Coalbrookdale Community Centre, 2 Wellington Road, Coalbrookdale, Telford
Abraham Darby Sports & Leisure Centre, Ironbridge Road, Madeley, Telford
Coalport Village Hall, High Street, Coalport, Telford
Jackfield Village Hall, Church Road, Jackfield, Telford
Ketley Community Centre, Holyhead Road, Ketley, Telford
Horsehay Village Golf Club, Wellington Road, Horsehay
Anytime Fitness, 13/14 Gresham Drive, Lawley, Telford
The Anstice, Madeley Community Library, Park Avenue, Madeley
Portacabin on Queen Street, Madeley, Telford
Hub On The Hill, 104 – 106 Southgate, Sutton Hill, Telford
Old Park Primary School & Children`s Centre, Community Centre, Brunel Road, Malinslee
Community Room at George Chetwood Court, 45 George Chetwood Court, Dawley, Telford
Dawley Baptist Church, Park Road, Dawley Bank, Telford
Lantern Academy and Nursery, Yates Way, Ketley Bank
Oakengates United Church, Stafford Road, Oakengates, Telford
Wilsons Auctions, Trench Lock 2, Trench Lock, Telford
The Carpenter Family Centre, Oak Road, Overdale, Telford
Sports Hall at Holy Trinity Academy, Teece Drive, Priorslee, Telford
Priorslee Community Centre, Priorslee Avenue, Priorslee, Telford
Cricket Pavillion, St Georges Sports & Social Club, Church Street, St Georges, Telford
St Georges & Priorslee Parish Council, Parish Centre, Grove Street, St Georges
Portacabin at Johnstone Close, Johnstone Close, Wrockwardine Wood, Telford
The Sambrook Centre, Grange Avenue, Stirchley, Telford
Randlay Community Centre, Randlay Centre, Telford, Shropshire
Hollinswood Community Centre, 7 Downemead, Hollinswood, Telford
Park Lane Centre, Park Lane, Woodside
Wrockwardine Wood & Trench Parish Council Centre, Church Road, Wrockwardine Wood, Telford
Teagues Bridge Primary School, Teagues Crescent, Trench, Telford
The Wrekin polling stations
Admaston House Community Centre, Wellington Road, Admaston, Telford
Shawbirch Community Centre, Oakfield Road, Shawbirch, Telford
The Leegate Centre CIC, Leegate Avenue, Leegomery, Telford
All Saints Parish Centre, Lytchgate Walk, Wellington, Telford
Arleston Community Centre, 22 St Giles Close, Wellington, Telford
Church Aston Village Hall, Wallshead Way, Church Aston, Newport
Hillside Meeting Room, Hillside, Lilleshall, Newport
Donnington Community Hub, St Matthews Road, Donnington Wood, Telford
Turreff Hall, Turreff Avenue, Donnington, Telford
Edgmond Village Hall, Shrewsbury Road, Edgmond, Newport
Tibberton Village Hall, Tibberton, Newport, Shropshire
Sambrook Village Hall, Sambrook, Shropshire
St Lawrence C of E Primary School, Preston Upon The Weald Moors, Preston, Telford
High Ercall Village Hall, Park Lane, High Ercall, Telford
Ellerdine Village Hall, Heath Lane, Ellerdine, Shropshire
Waters Upton Village Hall, Waters Upton, Telford, Shropshire
Kynnersley Village Hall, Kynnersley, Telford, Shropshire
Red Lion Annexe, Red Lion, Holyhead Road, Wellington, Telford
Hadley Old Folks Rest Room, Hadley Park Road, Hadley, Telford
Hadley Community Centre, High Street, Hadley, Telford
The Childrens Centre, Wrekin View Primary School and Nursery, North Road, Wellington
Hesba Close Communal Centre, Hesba Close, Wellington
Wellington Library, Wellington Civic and Leisure Centre, Larkin Way,Tan Bank, Wellington
Lawley Community Centre, Arleston Lane, Lawley, Telford
Muxton Community Centre, Saltwells Drive, Muxton, Telford
Newport Baptist Church, Water Lane, Newport, Shropshire
Hallcroft Close Community Hall, Hallcroft Close, Newport, Shropshire
Newport Bowling Club, Granville Avenue, Newport, Shropshire
Parish Church Room, New Street, Newport, Shropshire
Church Hall, Severn Drive, Wellington, Telford
Wrockwardine Parish Hall, Wrockwardine, Telford, Shropshire
Little Wenlock Village Hall, Malthouse Bank, Little Wenlock, Telford
Rodington Village Hall, Rodington, Nr Shrewsbury, Shropshire
Longdon-on-Tern Village Hall, Longdon-on-Tern, Telford, Shropshire
Cheswardine Parish Hall, Podmore Road, Cheswardine, Market Drayton
Childs Ercall Jubilee Hall, Eaton Road, Childs Ercall
Hinstock Memorial Hall, Chester Road, Hinstock, Market Drayton
Hodnet Lyon Memorial Hall, Hodnet, Market Drayton
RAF Cosford Community Hub, Albrighton, Wolverhampton
Royal Irish Community Centre, Pitchford Walk, Buntingsdale Estate
Sheriffhales Village Hall, Sheriffhales, Shifnal
Shifnal Senior Social Club, Curriers Lane, Shifnal, Shropshire
Shifnal Town Football Club Social Club – Main Room, Newport Road, Shifnal, Shropshire
Shifnal Village Hall, Aston Street, Shifnal, Shropshire
Stanton Village Hall, Booley Lane, Stanton, Shrewsbury
Stoke on Tern Parish Hall, Langley Dale, Stoke-on-Tern, Market Drayton
The Red House, High Street, Albrighton
Tong Village Hall, Hubbal Lane, Tong, Shifnal
Weston under Redcastle Village Hall, Guinea Lane, Weston-under-Redcastle, Shrewsbury
Voters in Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr are heading to the polls on Thursday (July 4, 2024) to choose who will represent them in the UK Parliament for the next five years.
Ahead of the general election, details of polling stations for the constituency have been confirmed.
Polling stations come in all shapes and sizes, including schools, church halls and community centres.
The polls will open at 7am on Thursday and close at 10pm, with a full list of places where you can vote detailed below.
People who have registered to vote will have been sent a polling card which states the polling station they should go to.
Voters are reminded that they will need to bring along a valid form of photo ID to vote in person at the general election.
Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr polling stations
Aberhafesp Community Centre, Aberhafesp, Newtown, SY16 3HT
Canolfan Y Banw, Llangadfan, Welshpool, SY21 0NW
Brynhafren Community Centre, Brynhafren C P School, Crew Green, Shrewsbury, SY5 9AT
Old School, Berriew, Welshpool, SY21 8PD
Bettws Community Centre, Bettws Cedewain, Newtown, Powys, SY16 3DS
Y Plas, Aberystwyth Road, Machynlleth, SY20 8ER
Village Hall, Main Street, Caersws, Newtown, SY17 5EL
Clatter Community Centre, Clatter, Caersws, Powys, SY17 5NL
Carno Community Centre, Carno, Caersws, Powys, SY17 5LH
Carreghofa CP School, Llanymynech, Powys, SY22 6PA
Castle Caereinion Community Centre, Castle Caereinion, Welshpool, SY21 9AL
Churchstoke Village Hall, Cae Camlad, Churchstoke, Montgomery, SY15 6AA
Hyssington Village Hall, Hyssington, Montgomery, Powys, SY15 6AT
Adfa Village Hall, Adfa, Newtown, Powys, SY16 3DB
Forden Community Centre, Forden, Welshpool, SY21 8NE
Leighton Village Hall, Leighton, Welshpool, Powys, SY21 8HH
Cemaes Jubilee Church Hall, Cemaes, Machynlleth, SY20 9PR
Glantwymyn Community Centre, Cemmaes Road, Machynlleth, SY20 8LX
Guilsfield Old School, School Lane, Guilsfield, SY21 9NQ
Dolfor Community Hall, Dolfor, Newtown, SY16 4BN
Kerry Community Centre, Common Road, Kerry, Newtown, SY16 4NX
Sarn Vilage Hall, Sarn, Newtown, SY16 4EJ
Llanbrynmair Community Centre, Llanbrynmair, SY19 7DH
Llandinam Village Hall, Llandinam, SY17 5BY
Llidiartywaen Community Centre, Llidiartywaen, Llanidloes, Powys, SY18 6JT
Llandrinio Village Hall, Llandrinio, Llanymynech, SY22 6SB
Arddleen Community Hall, Arddleen, SY22 6RT
Four Crosses Village Centre, Llanymynech, Powys, SY22 6RB
Llandyssil Old School Hall, Llandyssil, SY15 6LQ
Abermule Community Centre, Abermule, Montgomery, Powys, SY15 6ND
Llanerfyl Village Hall, Llanerfyl, Welshpool, SY21 0EG
Llanfair Caereinion Institute, Bridge Street, Llanfair Caereinion, Powys, SY21 0RY
Llanfechain Memorial Hall, Llanfechain, Powys, SY22 6UQ
Llanfihangel Village Hall, LLANFIHANGEL, Llanfyllin, Powys, SY22 5JD
Llanfyllin Public Institute, High Street, Llanfyllin, Powys, SY22 5AA
Llangedwyn Memorial Hall, Llangedwyn, SY10 9JR
Llangurig Community Centre, Llangurig, Llanidloes, Powys, SY18 6SG
Pontrobert Community Centre, Pontrobert, Meifod, Powys, SY22 6JN
Memorial Hall Llangynog, Llangynog, Oswestry, SY10 0ET
Llanidloes Community Centre, Mount Lane, Llanidloes, SY18 6EY
Llanrhaeadr Y M Public Hall, Back Chapel Street, Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant, SY10 0JY
Llansantffraid Community Hall, Llansantffraid, SY22 6AE
Llansilin Memorial Hall, Llansilin, Oswestry, SY10 7QB
Llanwddyn Community Centre, Llanwddyn, Oswestry, SY10 0LS
Y Plas, Aberystwyth Road, Machynlleth, SY20 8ER
New Mills Village Hall, New Mills, Newtown, SY16 3NH
Meifod Community Centre, Meifod, SY22 6DF
Mochdre Old School, Mochdre, Newtown, SY16 4JS
Montgomery Institute, Arthur Street, Montgomery, SY15 6RA
Northside Community Centre, Canal Road, Newtown, Powys, SY16 2HX
Crescent Christian Centre, Milford Road, Newtown, SY16 2DZ
Plantation Lane, Newtown, Powys, SY16 1LH
Newtown Methodist Church, Back Lane, Newtown, SY16 2NH
Plantation Lane, Newtown, Powys, SY16 1LH
Canolfan Pennant, Penybontfawr, Powys, SY10 0PA
Trefeglwys Memorial Hall, Trefeglwys, Caersws, SY17 5PH
Staylittle Community Hall, Staylittle, Llanbrynmair, SY19 7BU
Tregynon Community Hall, Tregynon, Newtown, SY16 3EL
Buttington/Trewern Community Centre, Cefn Road, Trewern, Welshpool, Powys, SY21 8TB
Welshpool Town Hall, Broad Street, Welshpool, SY21 7JQ
Welshpool Flash Leisure Centre, Salop Road, Welshpool, SY21 7DH
Rhostyllen Parish Hall, Vicarage Hill, Rhostyllen, LL14 4AR
The Institute, Aberoer, Wrexham, LL14 4LG
St Mary’s Church Hall, Merlin Street, Johnstown, LL14 1NL
Johnstown Community Centre, Heol Kenyon, Johnstown, LL14 2BD
Johnstown Bowling Club, Bryn Avenue, Johnstown, LL14 2SU
Gardden Community Centre, Heol Eifion, Rhosllanerchrugog, LL14 2EU
Capel Mawr Schoolroom, Brook Street, Rhosllanerchrugog, LL14 2ED
Rhos Bowling Club Pavilion, Baptist Street, Ponciau, LL14 1RL
Bethel Chapel School Room, Johnson Street, Ponciau, LL14 1RW
The Stiwt, Glanrafon Room, Peter Street, Rhosllanerchrugog, LL14 1RB
The Sun Inn, Hall Street, Rhosllanerchrugog, LL14 2LG
Penycae Community Centre, Hall Street, Penycae, LL14 2RU
Penycae Neighbourhood Church of Nazarene, Stryt Issa, Penycae, LL14 2PN
The Cefn Mawr Activity Centre, Off Bro Gwilym, Cefn Mawr, LL14 3PA
The Activity Centre, Ysgol Acrefair, Llangollen Road, LL14 3SH
George Edwards Hall, West Street, Cefn Mawr, LL14 3AE
St John’s Church, Church Street, Rhosymedre, LL14 3EA
Opportunities Centre, Hampben Way, Acrefair, LL14 3US
Ruabon Village Hall, Maes Y Llan Lane, Ruabon, LL14 6AD
St Mary’s Church Hall, 3 Church Street, Ruabon, LL14 6DS
Chirk Methodist Church Hall, Chapel Lane, Chirk, LL14 5NF
Black Park Chapel, Halton, Chirk, LL14 5BB
Pentre Controlled School, Pentre, Chirk, LL14 5AW
Chirk Parish Hall, Chirk, Wrexham, LL14 5NA
Oliver Jones Memorial Hall, Dolywern, Llangollen, LL20 7BB
Canolfan Ceiriog, New Road, Glyn Ceiriog, LL20 7HE
Ceiriog Centenary Hall, Llanarmon Dyffryn Ceiriog, Llangollen, LL20 7LD