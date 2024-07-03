Every polling station in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A full list of voting locations for each constituency can be found below:

Shrewsbury constituency:

Alberbury Village Hall – Foyer, Alberbury, Shrewsbury

Astley Village Hall, Astley, Shrewsbury

Bagley Sports and Social Club (Main Hall), Greenfields Gardens, Ellesmere Road

Bayston Hill Memorial Hall, Cross Roads, Bayston Hill

Bayston Hill Methodist Church Hall, Lansdowne Road, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury

Belle Vue Road Methodist Church, Belle Vue Road, Shrewsbury

Belle Vue Youth Club, Rocke Street, Belle Vue, Shrewsbury

Belvidere Primary School, Tenbury Drive, Shrewsbury

Bicton Heath Community Hall, Pensfold, Gains Park

Bicton Village Hall, Church Lane, Bicton, Shrewsbury

Bomere Heath Village Hall, Bomere Heath, Shrewsbury

Castlefields Community Hall, New Park Street, Castlefields

Cricket Centre, Shrewsbury School, Porthill Gates, Porthill Road

Crowmoor Baptist Church Hall, Crowmoor Road, Shrewsbury

Cruckton Village Hall, Cruckmeole, Shrewsbury

Ditherington Community Centre, Long Row, Ditherington, Shrewsbury

Emmanuel Church, Mount Pleasant Road, Shrewsbury

Fitz Village Hall, Fitz, Shrewsbury

Ford Parish Hall, Ford, Shrewsbury

Harlescott Social Club, Roselyn, Harlescott

Meole Brace Peace Memorial Hall, Upper Road, Meole Brace, Shrewsbury

Mereside Community Centre, Springfield, Shrewsbury

Minsterley Parish Hall, Minsterley, Shrewsbury

Montford Parish Hall, Montford, Shrewsbury

Nesscliffe Village Hall, Nesscliffe, Shrewsbury

Pontesbury Public Hall, Main Road, Pontesbury, Shropshire

Quaker Meeting House (Main Hall), Corporation Lane, Shrewsbury

Rad Valley Road Scout & Guide H.Q., Rad Valley Road, Shrewsbury

Radbrook Community Centre (Main Hall), Calverton Way, Radbrook Green

Riversway Elim Church (Severn Room), Lancaster Road, Harlescott

Robertsford Scout Centre, The Elms, Belvidere Avenue, Shrewsbury

Salvation Army Hall, 14 Salters Lane, Longden Coleham, Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Sports Village – Training Suite, Sundorne Road, Sundorne

Shropshire Wildlife Trust, 193 Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury

St George`s Church, Drinkwater Street, Frankwell

St Giles` Memorial Hall, Sutton Way, Shrewsbury

St Peter`s Church Parish Hall, At St.Peters Church, Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury

St. Thomas` Church Extension, Main Road, Hanwood, Shrewsbury

The Hive, 5 Belmont, Shrewsbury

The Lantern, Meadow Farm Drive, Shrewsbury

The Meet Place, 41 Maesbrook Road, Meole Brace, Shrewsbury

The Swire Hall, Longden, Shrewsbury

Uffington Village Hall, Uffington, Shrewsbury

Upton Magna Village Hall, Upton Magna, Shrewsbury

Wattlesborough Village Hall, Heath Drive, Wattlesborough, Shrewsbury

Westbury Village Hall, Westbury, Shrewsbury

Withington Parish Hall, Withington, Shrewsbury

Woodfield Infants School, Woodfield Road, Shrewsbury

Yockleton Victory Hall, Yockleton, Shrewsbury

South Shropshire Constituency:

All Stretton Village Hall (Main Hall), Batch Valley, All Stretton

Alveley Village Hall, Daddlebrook Road, Alveley, Bridgnorth

Ashford Carbonell Village Hall, Ashford Carbonell, Ludlow

Astley Abbotts Village Hall, Astley Abbotts, Bridgnorth, Shropshire

Aston on Clun Village Hall, Broome Road, Aston on Clun

Beambridge Club Room, Beambridge, Munslow, Craven Arms

Beckbury Village Hall, Beckbury, Shifnal, Shropshire

Bettws y Crwyn Parish Hall, Bettws y Crwyn, Craven Arms

Birchmeadow Centre, Birch Meadow Road, Broseley

Bitterley Village Hall, Clee Stanton Road, Bitterley

Bridgnorth Community Hall (Main Hall), Low Town, Bridgnorth, Shropshire

Bridgnorth Youth Centre, Innage Lane, Bridgnorth, Shropshire

Broseley Church Hall, Church Street, Broseley, Shropshire

Bucknell Memorial Hall, Bucknell

Buildwas Village Hall, Buildwas, Shropshire

Burford Parish Hall, Penlu Road, Burford

Cardington Village Hall, Cardington, Church Stretton, Shropshire

Chelmarsh Parish Hall, School Lane, Chelmarsh, Bridgnorth

Chetton Parish Hall, Chetton, Bridgnorth, Shropshire

Chirbury Parish Hall, Chirbury, Montgomery

Chorley Village Hall, New Road, Chorley, Bridgnorth

Church Preen Village Hall, Church Preen, Church Stretton, Shropshire

Church Pulverbatch Village Hall, Church Pulverbatch, Shrewsbury

Church Stretton United Reformed Church Hall, High Street, Church Stretton

Clee Hill Village Hall, Ludlow Road, Clee Hill, Ludlow

Clee St. Margaret Village Hall, Clee St. Margaret, Craven Arms

Cleobury Mortimer (Oddfellows) Parish Hall, Lower Street, Cleobury Mortimer

Cleobury North & District Village Hall, Cleobury North, Bridgnorth, Shropshire

Clun Memorial Hall, Clun, Craven Arms

Clunbury Village Hall, Clunbury, Craven Arms

Clungunford Parish Hall, Clungunford, Craven Arms

Condover Village Hall, Condover, Shrewsbury

Coreley Memorial Hall, Coreley, Ludlow

Cound Guildhall, Cound, Shrewsbury

Craven Arms Community Centre, Newington Way, Craven Arms

Cressage Village Hall, Sheinton Road, Cressage, Shrewsbury

Culmington Village Hall, Culmington, Ludlow

Diddlebury Village Hall (Small Function Room), Mill Lane, Diddlebury

Ditton Priors Village Hall, Station Road, Ditton Priors, Bridgnorth

Dorrington Village Hall, The Maitlands, Dorrington

Eardington & Astbury Village Hall, Eardington, Bridgnorth, Shropshire

Everest Hall, Llanfairwaterdine, Knighton, Powys

Farlow & Oreton Village Hall, Fox Hill, Oreton, Kidderminster

Hope Village Hall, Hope, Minsterley, Shrewsbury

Hopton Wafers Village Hall, Hopton Wafers, Cleobury Mortimer, Kidderminster

Kemberton Village Hall, Mill Lane, Kemberton, Shifnal

Kinlet Village Hall, Kinlet, Bewdley, Worcs

Knowbury Village Hall, Caynham Road, Knowbury

Leebotwood Village Hall, Leebotwood, Church Stretton, Shropshire

Leighton Village Hall, Leighton, Shrewsbury

Ludlow Baptist Church (Rockspring Centre), Sandford Road, Ludlow

Ludlow Elim Church, Smithfield Car Park, Ludlow

Ludlow Mascall Centre, Lower Galdeford, Ludlow

Lydbury North Village Hall, Lydbury North, Craven Arms

Morville Village Hall, Morville, Bridgnorth, Shropshire

Nash Village Hall, Nash, Ludlow

Neen Savage Parish Hall, St Mary`s Church, Neen Savage, Kidderminster

Newcastle Community Centre, Church Road, Newcastle, Craven Arms

Norbury Village Hall, Norbury, Bishop`s Castle

Norton Village Hall, Cheswardine Lane, Norton, Shifnal

Oldbury Village Hall, Old Mill Lane, Oldbury, Bridgnorth

Onibury Village Hall, Onibury, Craven Arms

Picklescott Village Hall, Picklescott, Church Stretton, Shropshire

Pitchford Village Hall, Pitchford, Shrewsbury

Priest Weston Village Hall, Priest Weston, Montgomery, Powys

Quatford Village Hall, Chapel Lane, Quatford, Bridgnorth

Quatt Village Hall, Quatt, Bridgnorth, Shropshire

Redlake Valley Village Hall, Chapel Lawn, Bucknell

Richard`s Castle Village Hall – Jubilee Room, Richard`s Castle, Ludlow

Rushbury Village Hall, Rushbury, Church Stretton

Severn Centre, Bridgnorth Road, Highley

Shipton Village Hall, Shipton, Much Wenlock, Shropshire

Snailbeach Village Hall, Snailbeach, Shrewsbury

SpArC Bishop`s Castle Leisure Centre, Brampton Road, Bishop`s Castle

St Leonard`s Hall Church, Racecourse Drive, Bridgnorth, Shropshire

St Mary`s Bluecoat CE Primary School, Lodge Lane, Bridgnorth

St Peter`s Parish Centre, Henley Road, Ludlow

Stanton Lacy Village Hall, Stanton Lacy, Ludlow

Stoke St. Milborough Village Hall, Stoke St. Milborough, Ludlow Stoke St.

Milborough Village Hall, Stoke St. Milborough, Ludlow Tasley Village Hall,

Church Lane, Tasley, Bridgnorth

The Annex, College House, St Leonands Close

The Castle Hall, West Castle Street, Bridgnorth, Shropshire

The Chapel Community Centre, Cross Houses, Shrewsbury

The Clive, Bromfield, Ludlow

The Malthouse, Atcham, Shrewsbury

The Plough Inn (Function Room), Aston Lane, Claverley

The Priory Hall, Bull Ring, Much Wenlock, Shropshire

The Victoria Hall, High Street, Broseley, Shropshire

Ticklerton Village Hall, Ticklerton, Church Stretton

Willey and District Village Hall, Church Road, Willey, Broseley

Wistanstow Village Hall – The Greene Room, Wistanstow, Wistanstow

Worfield Cricket Club Pavilion, Davenport Park, Hallon

Worthen Village Hall, Worthen, Shrewsbury

Wroxeter & Uppington Cricket Club, The Avenue, Uppington, Telford

North Shropshire constituency:

Adderley Village Hall, Adderley, Market Drayton

Ash Village Hall, Ash Magna, Whitchurch

Baschurch Village Hall, Eyton Lane, Baschurch

Beacon Community Centre (Committee Room 1), Longslow Road, Market Drayton

Calverhall Village Hall, Calverhall, Whitchurch

Clive Village Hall, Jubilee Street, Clive, Shrewsbury

Cockshutt Millennium Hall, Shrewsbury Road, Cockshutt

Criftins Parish Hall, Dudleston Heath, Ellesmere

Eastern Oswestry Community Centre, Cabin Lane, Oswestry

Edstaston Village Hall, Edstaston, Wem, Shrewsbury

Ellesmere Town Hall, 1-3 Willow Street, Ellesmere

Church Hall, Fauls Green, Fauls

Gatacre Pavilion, Gatacre Avenue, Oswestry, Shropshire

Gobowen Church Site (Main Hall), Old Chirk Road, Gobowen

Grinshill Village Hall, Gooseberry Lane, Off High Street, Grinshill

Hadnall Village Hall, Shrewsbury Road, Hadnall

Harmer Hill Village Hall, Ellesmere Road, Harmer Hill, Shrewsbury

Higher Heath Village Hall, Twemlows Avenue, Higher Heath, Whitchurch

Holy Trinity CE Primary Academy (Hall), Middleton Road, Oswestry

Hordley & Bagley Village Hall, Hordley, Nr. Ellesmere

Horeb Welsh Methodist Rooms, Victoria Road, Oswestry

Kinnerley Parish Hall, Kinnerley, Oswestry

Knockin Assembly Rooms, Knockin, Oswestry

Lee Brockhurst Village Hall, Church Road, Lee Brockhurst

Llanymynech Village Hall, Station Road, Llanymynech

Loppington Village Hall, Loppington, Shrewsbury

Maesbury WI Hut, Maesbury, Oswestry

Market Drayton Town Hall, 18 Frogmore Road, Market Drayton

Melverley Village Hall, Melverley, Oswestry

Monkmoor Community Centre, Monkmoor Court, Oswestry

Morda Village Hall, Weston Road, Morda

Moreton Say Village Hall, Moreton Say, Market Drayton

Myddle Village Hall, Myddle, Shrewsbury

Newtown CE Primary School, Newtown, Wem

Norton in Hales Jubilee Hall, Main Road, Norton-in-Hales, Nr. Market Drayton

Oswestry Memorial Hall, Smithfield Street, Oswestry

Pant Memorial Hall, Pant, Oswestry

Prees Village Hall, Church Street, Prees

Preston Brockhurst Village Hall, Preston Brockhurst, Shrewsbury

Rhydycroesau Village Hall, Rhydycroesau, Oswestry

Ruyton-XI-Towns Memorial Hall (Cafe Eleven), Church Street,

Ruyton-Xi-Towns Seion Chapel, Park Avenue, Oswestry

Seion Chapel, Park Avenue, Oswestry

Shawbury Village Hall, Church Street, Shawbury

Silver Band Hall, Porth-y-waen, Oswestry

St Martins Centre, Overton Road, St. Martins, Oswestry

The Cross Keys, Glyn Road, Selattyn

The Pavilion, The Playing Fields, St. Martins Road, Gobowen

The Zone Community Building, Fairfields Park, Linden Way

Tilstock Bradbury Village Hall, Tilstock, Whitchurch

Trefonen Village Hall, School Lane, Trefonen

Welsh Frankton Village Hall, Welsh Frankton, Nr. Ellesmere

Welshampton Parish Hall, Welshampton, Ellesmere

Wem Scout and Guide HQ, Bowens Field, Wem

Wem Town Council Meeting Room, Wem Library, High Street, Wem

West Felton Village Hall, Holyhead Road, West Felton

Weston Lullingfields Village Hall, Weston Lullingfields, Shrewsbury

Weston Rhyn Village Institute, Bronygarth Road

Whitchurch Market Hall, High Street, Whitchurch

Whittington Senior Citizens Hall, Station Road, Whittington

Whixall Social Centre, Church Lane, Whixhall

Woore Victory Hall, London Road, Woore, Crewe

The iconic Ironbridge Toll House is just one venue that will be used as an election polling station on Thursday.

Based at the famous World Heritage Site, the building was used to charge anyone who wanted to cross the bridge.

It is now used as an exhibition where visitors can find out more about the stunning iron bridge that was built in 1779. However, on Thursday it will be one of 38 polling stations where voters can pick who they want to serve as the town’s MP.

Other places include village halls, community centres, schools, places of worship, and sports venues. Meanwhile, there will be as many as 50 stations in The Wrekin due to boundary changes causing the constituency to become larger.

This includes RAF Cosford Community Centre and Shifnal Town Football Club.

Telford polling stations

Brookside Centre Community Centre, Burford, Brookside, Telford

The Linden Centre, Webb Crescent, Dawley, Telford

Dawley Christian Centre, High Street, Dawley, Telford

Aqueduct Little Learners Pre-School and After Hours, Majestic Way, Adueduct, Telford

Southall School Sports Hall, Southall School, Rowan Avenue, Dawley

Donnington Community Hub, St Matthews Road, Donnington Road, Telford

Horsehay Village Hall, Bridge Road, Horsehay, Telford

The Oak Tree Centre, Lightmoor Way, Lightmoor Village, Telford

The Toll House, Bower Yard, Ironbridge, Telford

Coalbrookdale Community Centre, 2 Wellington Road, Coalbrookdale, Telford

Abraham Darby Sports & Leisure Centre, Ironbridge Road, Madeley, Telford

Coalport Village Hall, High Street, Coalport, Telford

Jackfield Village Hall, Church Road, Jackfield, Telford

Ketley Community Centre, Holyhead Road, Ketley, Telford

Horsehay Village Golf Club, Wellington Road, Horsehay

Anytime Fitness, 13/14 Gresham Drive, Lawley, Telford

The Anstice, Madeley Community Library, Park Avenue, Madeley

Portacabin on Queen Street, Madeley, Telford

Hub On The Hill, 104 – 106 Southgate, Sutton Hill, Telford

Old Park Primary School & Children`s Centre, Community Centre, Brunel Road, Malinslee

Community Room at George Chetwood Court, 45 George Chetwood Court, Dawley, Telford

Dawley Baptist Church, Park Road, Dawley Bank, Telford

Lantern Academy and Nursery, Yates Way, Ketley Bank

Oakengates United Church, Stafford Road, Oakengates, Telford

Wilsons Auctions, Trench Lock 2, Trench Lock, Telford

The Carpenter Family Centre, Oak Road, Overdale, Telford

Sports Hall at Holy Trinity Academy, Teece Drive, Priorslee, Telford

Priorslee Community Centre, Priorslee Avenue, Priorslee, Telford

Cricket Pavillion, St Georges Sports & Social Club, Church Street, St Georges, Telford

St Georges & Priorslee Parish Council, Parish Centre, Grove Street, St Georges

Portacabin at Johnstone Close, Johnstone Close, Wrockwardine Wood, Telford

The Sambrook Centre, Grange Avenue, Stirchley, Telford

Randlay Community Centre, Randlay Centre, Telford, Shropshire

Hollinswood Community Centre, 7 Downemead, Hollinswood, Telford

Park Lane Centre, Park Lane, Woodside

Wrockwardine Wood & Trench Parish Council Centre, Church Road, Wrockwardine Wood, Telford

Teagues Bridge Primary School, Teagues Crescent, Trench, Telford

The Wrekin polling stations

Admaston House Community Centre, Wellington Road, Admaston, Telford

Shawbirch Community Centre, Oakfield Road, Shawbirch, Telford

The Leegate Centre CIC, Leegate Avenue, Leegomery, Telford

All Saints Parish Centre, Lytchgate Walk, Wellington, Telford

Arleston Community Centre, 22 St Giles Close, Wellington, Telford

Church Aston Village Hall, Wallshead Way, Church Aston, Newport

Hillside Meeting Room, Hillside, Lilleshall, Newport

Donnington Community Hub, St Matthews Road, Donnington Wood, Telford

Turreff Hall, Turreff Avenue, Donnington, Telford

Edgmond Village Hall, Shrewsbury Road, Edgmond, Newport

Tibberton Village Hall, Tibberton, Newport, Shropshire

Sambrook Village Hall, Sambrook, Shropshire

St Lawrence C of E Primary School, Preston Upon The Weald Moors, Preston, Telford

High Ercall Village Hall, Park Lane, High Ercall, Telford

Ellerdine Village Hall, Heath Lane, Ellerdine, Shropshire

Waters Upton Village Hall, Waters Upton, Telford, Shropshire

Kynnersley Village Hall, Kynnersley, Telford, Shropshire

Red Lion Annexe, Red Lion, Holyhead Road, Wellington, Telford

Hadley Old Folks Rest Room, Hadley Park Road, Hadley, Telford

Hadley Community Centre, High Street, Hadley, Telford

The Childrens Centre, Wrekin View Primary School and Nursery, North Road, Wellington

Hesba Close Communal Centre, Hesba Close, Wellington

Wellington Library, Wellington Civic and Leisure Centre, Larkin Way,Tan Bank, Wellington

Lawley Community Centre, Arleston Lane, Lawley, Telford

Muxton Community Centre, Saltwells Drive, Muxton, Telford

Newport Baptist Church, Water Lane, Newport, Shropshire

Hallcroft Close Community Hall, Hallcroft Close, Newport, Shropshire

Newport Bowling Club, Granville Avenue, Newport, Shropshire

Parish Church Room, New Street, Newport, Shropshire

Church Hall, Severn Drive, Wellington, Telford

Wrockwardine Parish Hall, Wrockwardine, Telford, Shropshire

Little Wenlock Village Hall, Malthouse Bank, Little Wenlock, Telford

Rodington Village Hall, Rodington, Nr Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Longdon-on-Tern Village Hall, Longdon-on-Tern, Telford, Shropshire

Cheswardine Parish Hall, Podmore Road, Cheswardine, Market Drayton

Childs Ercall Jubilee Hall, Eaton Road, Childs Ercall

Hinstock Memorial Hall, Chester Road, Hinstock, Market Drayton

Hodnet Lyon Memorial Hall, Hodnet, Market Drayton

RAF Cosford Community Hub, Albrighton, Wolverhampton

Royal Irish Community Centre, Pitchford Walk, Buntingsdale Estate

Sheriffhales Village Hall, Sheriffhales, Shifnal

Shifnal Senior Social Club, Curriers Lane, Shifnal, Shropshire

Shifnal Town Football Club Social Club – Main Room, Newport Road, Shifnal, Shropshire

Shifnal Village Hall, Aston Street, Shifnal, Shropshire

Stanton Village Hall, Booley Lane, Stanton, Shrewsbury

Stoke on Tern Parish Hall, Langley Dale, Stoke-on-Tern, Market Drayton

The Red House, High Street, Albrighton

Tong Village Hall, Hubbal Lane, Tong, Shifnal

Weston under Redcastle Village Hall, Guinea Lane, Weston-under-Redcastle, Shrewsbury

Voters in Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr are heading to the polls on Thursday (July 4, 2024) to choose who will represent them in the UK Parliament for the next five years.

Ahead of the general election, details of polling stations for the constituency have been confirmed.

Polling stations come in all shapes and sizes, including schools, church halls and community centres.

The polls will open at 7am on Thursday and close at 10pm, with a full list of places where you can vote detailed below.

People who have registered to vote will have been sent a polling card which states the polling station they should go to.

Voters are reminded that they will need to bring along a valid form of photo ID to vote in person at the general election.

Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr polling stations