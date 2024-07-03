Shropshire Star
Every polling station in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr

Polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm, and voters are being reminded that voter ID will be required in order to vote in person, such as a passport or driving licence. A list of acceptable voter ID can be found on the electoral commission website.

By Richard Williams
Published

A full list of voting locations for each constituency can be found below:

Shrewsbury constituency:

  • Alberbury Village Hall – Foyer, Alberbury, Shrewsbury

  • Astley Village Hall, Astley, Shrewsbury

  • Bagley Sports and Social Club (Main Hall), Greenfields Gardens, Ellesmere Road

  • Bayston Hill Memorial Hall, Cross Roads, Bayston Hill

  • Bayston Hill Methodist Church Hall, Lansdowne Road, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury

  • Belle Vue Road Methodist Church, Belle Vue Road, Shrewsbury

  • Belle Vue Youth Club, Rocke Street, Belle Vue, Shrewsbury

  • Belvidere Primary School, Tenbury Drive, Shrewsbury

  • Bicton Heath Community Hall, Pensfold, Gains Park

  • Bicton Village Hall, Church Lane, Bicton, Shrewsbury

  • Bomere Heath Village Hall, Bomere Heath, Shrewsbury

  • Castlefields Community Hall, New Park Street, Castlefields

  • Cricket Centre, Shrewsbury School, Porthill Gates, Porthill Road

  • Crowmoor Baptist Church Hall, Crowmoor Road, Shrewsbury

  • Cruckton Village Hall, Cruckmeole, Shrewsbury

  • Ditherington Community Centre, Long Row, Ditherington, Shrewsbury

  • Emmanuel Church, Mount Pleasant Road, Shrewsbury

  • Fitz Village Hall, Fitz, Shrewsbury

  • Ford Parish Hall, Ford, Shrewsbury

  • Harlescott Social Club, Roselyn, Harlescott

  • Meole Brace Peace Memorial Hall, Upper Road, Meole Brace, Shrewsbury

  • Mereside Community Centre, Springfield, Shrewsbury

  • Minsterley Parish Hall, Minsterley, Shrewsbury

  • Montford Parish Hall, Montford, Shrewsbury

  • Nesscliffe Village Hall, Nesscliffe, Shrewsbury

  • Pontesbury Public Hall, Main Road, Pontesbury, Shropshire

  • Quaker Meeting House (Main Hall), Corporation Lane, Shrewsbury

  • Rad Valley Road Scout & Guide H.Q., Rad Valley Road, Shrewsbury

  • Radbrook Community Centre (Main Hall), Calverton Way, Radbrook Green

  • Riversway Elim Church (Severn Room), Lancaster Road, Harlescott

  • Robertsford Scout Centre, The Elms, Belvidere Avenue, Shrewsbury

  • Salvation Army Hall, 14 Salters Lane, Longden Coleham, Shrewsbury

  • Shrewsbury Sports Village – Training Suite, Sundorne Road, Sundorne

  • Shropshire Wildlife Trust, 193 Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury

  • St George`s Church, Drinkwater Street, Frankwell

  • St Giles` Memorial Hall, Sutton Way, Shrewsbury

  • St Peter`s Church Parish Hall, At St.Peters Church, Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury

  • St. Thomas` Church Extension, Main Road, Hanwood, Shrewsbury

  • The Hive, 5 Belmont, Shrewsbury

  • The Lantern, Meadow Farm Drive, Shrewsbury

  • The Meet Place, 41 Maesbrook Road, Meole Brace, Shrewsbury

  • The Swire Hall, Longden, Shrewsbury

  • Uffington Village Hall, Uffington, Shrewsbury

  • Upton Magna Village Hall, Upton Magna, Shrewsbury

  • Wattlesborough Village Hall, Heath Drive, Wattlesborough, Shrewsbury

  • Westbury Village Hall, Westbury, Shrewsbury

  • Withington Parish Hall, Withington, Shrewsbury

  • Woodfield Infants School, Woodfield Road, Shrewsbury

  • Yockleton Victory Hall, Yockleton, Shrewsbury

South Shropshire Constituency:

  • All Stretton Village Hall (Main Hall), Batch Valley, All Stretton

  • Alveley Village Hall, Daddlebrook Road, Alveley, Bridgnorth

  • Ashford Carbonell Village Hall, Ashford Carbonell, Ludlow

  • Astley Abbotts Village Hall, Astley Abbotts, Bridgnorth, Shropshire

  • Aston on Clun Village Hall, Broome Road, Aston on Clun

  • Beambridge Club Room, Beambridge, Munslow, Craven Arms

  • Beckbury Village Hall, Beckbury, Shifnal, Shropshire

  • Bettws y Crwyn Parish Hall, Bettws y Crwyn, Craven Arms

  • Birchmeadow Centre, Birch Meadow Road, Broseley

  • Bitterley Village Hall, Clee Stanton Road, Bitterley

  • Bridgnorth Community Hall (Main Hall), Low Town, Bridgnorth, Shropshire

  • Bridgnorth Youth Centre, Innage Lane, Bridgnorth, Shropshire

  • Broseley Church Hall, Church Street, Broseley, Shropshire

  • Bucknell Memorial Hall, Bucknell

  • Buildwas Village Hall, Buildwas, Shropshire

  • Burford Parish Hall, Penlu Road, Burford

  • Cardington Village Hall, Cardington, Church Stretton, Shropshire

  • Chelmarsh Parish Hall, School Lane, Chelmarsh, Bridgnorth

  • Chetton Parish Hall, Chetton, Bridgnorth, Shropshire

  • Chirbury Parish Hall, Chirbury, Montgomery

  • Chorley Village Hall, New Road, Chorley, Bridgnorth

  • Church Preen Village Hall, Church Preen, Church Stretton, Shropshire

  • Church Pulverbatch Village Hall, Church Pulverbatch, Shrewsbury

  • Church Stretton United Reformed Church Hall, High Street, Church Stretton

  • Clee Hill Village Hall, Ludlow Road, Clee Hill, Ludlow

  • Clee St. Margaret Village Hall, Clee St. Margaret, Craven Arms

  • Cleobury Mortimer (Oddfellows) Parish Hall, Lower Street, Cleobury Mortimer

  • Cleobury North & District Village Hall, Cleobury North, Bridgnorth, Shropshire

  • Clun Memorial Hall, Clun, Craven Arms

  • Clunbury Village Hall, Clunbury, Craven Arms

  • Clungunford Parish Hall, Clungunford, Craven Arms

  • Condover Village Hall, Condover, Shrewsbury

  • Coreley Memorial Hall, Coreley, Ludlow

  • Cound Guildhall, Cound, Shrewsbury

  • Craven Arms Community Centre, Newington Way, Craven Arms

  • Cressage Village Hall, Sheinton Road, Cressage, Shrewsbury

  • Culmington Village Hall, Culmington, Ludlow

  • Diddlebury Village Hall (Small Function Room), Mill Lane, Diddlebury

  • Ditton Priors Village Hall, Station Road, Ditton Priors, Bridgnorth

  • Dorrington Village Hall, The Maitlands, Dorrington

  • Eardington & Astbury Village Hall, Eardington, Bridgnorth, Shropshire

  • Everest Hall, Llanfairwaterdine, Knighton, Powys

  • Farlow & Oreton Village Hall, Fox Hill, Oreton, Kidderminster

  • Hope Village Hall, Hope, Minsterley, Shrewsbury

  • Hopton Wafers Village Hall, Hopton Wafers, Cleobury Mortimer, Kidderminster

  • Kemberton Village Hall, Mill Lane, Kemberton, Shifnal

  • Kinlet Village Hall, Kinlet, Bewdley, Worcs

  • Knowbury Village Hall, Caynham Road, Knowbury

  • Leebotwood Village Hall, Leebotwood, Church Stretton, Shropshire

  • Leighton Village Hall, Leighton, Shrewsbury

  • Ludlow Baptist Church (Rockspring Centre), Sandford Road, Ludlow

  • Ludlow Elim Church, Smithfield Car Park, Ludlow

  • Ludlow Mascall Centre, Lower Galdeford, Ludlow

  • Lydbury North Village Hall, Lydbury North, Craven Arms

  • Morville Village Hall, Morville, Bridgnorth, Shropshire

  • Nash Village Hall, Nash, Ludlow

  • Neen Savage Parish Hall, St Mary`s Church, Neen Savage, Kidderminster

  • Newcastle Community Centre, Church Road, Newcastle, Craven Arms

  • Norbury Village Hall, Norbury, Bishop`s Castle

  • Norton Village Hall, Cheswardine Lane, Norton, Shifnal

  • Oldbury Village Hall, Old Mill Lane, Oldbury, Bridgnorth

  • Onibury Village Hall, Onibury, Craven Arms

  • Picklescott Village Hall, Picklescott, Church Stretton, Shropshire

  • Pitchford Village Hall, Pitchford, Shrewsbury

  • Priest Weston Village Hall, Priest Weston, Montgomery, Powys

  • Quatford Village Hall, Chapel Lane, Quatford, Bridgnorth

  • Quatt Village Hall, Quatt, Bridgnorth, Shropshire

  • Redlake Valley Village Hall, Chapel Lawn, Bucknell

  • Richard`s Castle Village Hall – Jubilee Room, Richard`s Castle, Ludlow

  • Rushbury Village Hall, Rushbury, Church Stretton

  • Severn Centre, Bridgnorth Road, Highley

  • Shipton Village Hall, Shipton, Much Wenlock, Shropshire

  • Snailbeach Village Hall, Snailbeach, Shrewsbury

  • SpArC Bishop`s Castle Leisure Centre, Brampton Road, Bishop`s Castle

  • St Leonard`s Hall Church, Racecourse Drive, Bridgnorth, Shropshire

  • St Mary`s Bluecoat CE Primary School, Lodge Lane, Bridgnorth

  • St Peter`s Parish Centre, Henley Road, Ludlow

  • Stanton Lacy Village Hall, Stanton Lacy, Ludlow

  • Stoke St. Milborough Village Hall, Stoke St. Milborough, Ludlow Stoke St.

  • Milborough Village Hall, Stoke St. Milborough, Ludlow Tasley Village Hall,

  • Church Lane, Tasley, Bridgnorth

  • The Annex, College House, St Leonands Close

  • The Castle Hall, West Castle Street, Bridgnorth, Shropshire

  • The Chapel Community Centre, Cross Houses, Shrewsbury

  • The Clive, Bromfield, Ludlow

  • The Malthouse, Atcham, Shrewsbury

  • The Plough Inn (Function Room), Aston Lane, Claverley

  • The Priory Hall, Bull Ring, Much Wenlock, Shropshire

  • The Victoria Hall, High Street, Broseley, Shropshire

  • Ticklerton Village Hall, Ticklerton, Church Stretton

  • Willey and District Village Hall, Church Road, Willey, Broseley

  • Wistanstow Village Hall – The Greene Room, Wistanstow, Wistanstow

  • Worfield Cricket Club Pavilion, Davenport Park, Hallon

  • Worthen Village Hall, Worthen, Shrewsbury

  • Wroxeter & Uppington Cricket Club, The Avenue, Uppington, Telford

North Shropshire constituency:

  • Adderley Village Hall, Adderley, Market Drayton

  • Ash Village Hall, Ash Magna, Whitchurch

  • Baschurch Village Hall, Eyton Lane, Baschurch

  • Beacon Community Centre (Committee Room 1), Longslow Road, Market Drayton

  • Calverhall Village Hall, Calverhall, Whitchurch

  • Clive Village Hall, Jubilee Street, Clive, Shrewsbury

  • Cockshutt Millennium Hall, Shrewsbury Road, Cockshutt

  • Criftins Parish Hall, Dudleston Heath, Ellesmere

  • Eastern Oswestry Community Centre, Cabin Lane, Oswestry

  • Edstaston Village Hall, Edstaston, Wem, Shrewsbury

  • Ellesmere Town Hall, 1-3 Willow Street, Ellesmere

  • Church Hall, Fauls Green, Fauls

  • Gatacre Pavilion, Gatacre Avenue, Oswestry, Shropshire

  • Gobowen Church Site (Main Hall), Old Chirk Road, Gobowen

  • Grinshill Village Hall, Gooseberry Lane, Off High Street, Grinshill

  • Hadnall Village Hall, Shrewsbury Road, Hadnall

  • Harmer Hill Village Hall, Ellesmere Road, Harmer Hill, Shrewsbury

  • Higher Heath Village Hall, Twemlows Avenue, Higher Heath, Whitchurch

  • Holy Trinity CE Primary Academy (Hall), Middleton Road, Oswestry

  • Hordley & Bagley Village Hall, Hordley, Nr. Ellesmere

  • Horeb Welsh Methodist Rooms, Victoria Road, Oswestry

  • Kinnerley Parish Hall, Kinnerley, Oswestry

  • Knockin Assembly Rooms, Knockin, Oswestry

  • Lee Brockhurst Village Hall, Church Road, Lee Brockhurst

  • Llanymynech Village Hall, Station Road, Llanymynech

  • Loppington Village Hall, Loppington, Shrewsbury

  • Maesbury WI Hut, Maesbury, Oswestry

  • Market Drayton Town Hall, 18 Frogmore Road, Market Drayton

  • Melverley Village Hall, Melverley, Oswestry

  • Monkmoor Community Centre, Monkmoor Court, Oswestry

  • Morda Village Hall, Weston Road, Morda

  • Moreton Say Village Hall, Moreton Say, Market Drayton

  • Myddle Village Hall, Myddle, Shrewsbury

  • Newtown CE Primary School, Newtown, Wem

  • Norton in Hales Jubilee Hall, Main Road, Norton-in-Hales, Nr. Market Drayton

  • Oswestry Memorial Hall, Smithfield Street, Oswestry

  • Pant Memorial Hall, Pant, Oswestry

  • Prees Village Hall, Church Street, Prees

  • Preston Brockhurst Village Hall, Preston Brockhurst, Shrewsbury

  • Rhydycroesau Village Hall, Rhydycroesau, Oswestry

  • Ruyton-XI-Towns Memorial Hall (Cafe Eleven), Church Street,

  • Ruyton-Xi-Towns Seion Chapel, Park Avenue, Oswestry

  • Seion Chapel, Park Avenue, Oswestry

  • Shawbury Village Hall, Church Street, Shawbury

  • Silver Band Hall, Porth-y-waen, Oswestry

  • St Martins Centre, Overton Road, St. Martins, Oswestry

  • The Cross Keys, Glyn Road, Selattyn

  • The Pavilion, The Playing Fields, St. Martins Road, Gobowen

  • The Zone Community Building, Fairfields Park, Linden Way

  • Tilstock Bradbury Village Hall, Tilstock, Whitchurch

  • Trefonen Village Hall, School Lane, Trefonen

  • Welsh Frankton Village Hall, Welsh Frankton, Nr. Ellesmere

  • Welshampton Parish Hall, Welshampton, Ellesmere

  • Wem Scout and Guide HQ, Bowens Field, Wem

  • Wem Town Council Meeting Room, Wem Library, High Street, Wem

  • West Felton Village Hall, Holyhead Road, West Felton

  • Weston Lullingfields Village Hall, Weston Lullingfields, Shrewsbury

  • Weston Rhyn Village Institute, Bronygarth Road

  • Whitchurch Market Hall, High Street, Whitchurch

  • Whittington Senior Citizens Hall, Station Road, Whittington

  • Whixall Social Centre, Church Lane, Whixhall

  • Woore Victory Hall, London Road, Woore, Crewe

The iconic Ironbridge Toll House is just one venue that will be used as an election polling station on Thursday.

Based at the famous World Heritage Site, the building was used to charge anyone who wanted to cross the bridge.

It is now used as an exhibition where visitors can find out more about the stunning iron bridge that was built in 1779. However, on Thursday it will be one of 38 polling stations where voters can pick who they want to serve as the town’s MP.

Other places include village halls, community centres, schools, places of worship, and sports venues. Meanwhile, there will be as many as 50 stations in The Wrekin due to boundary changes causing the constituency to become larger.

This includes RAF Cosford Community Centre and Shifnal Town Football Club.

Telford polling stations

  • Brookside Centre Community Centre, Burford, Brookside, Telford

  • The Linden Centre, Webb Crescent, Dawley, Telford

  • Dawley Christian Centre, High Street, Dawley, Telford

  • Aqueduct Little Learners Pre-School and After Hours, Majestic Way, Adueduct, Telford

  • Southall School Sports Hall, Southall School, Rowan Avenue, Dawley

  • Donnington Community Hub, St Matthews Road, Donnington Road, Telford

  • Horsehay Village Hall, Bridge Road, Horsehay, Telford

  • The Oak Tree Centre, Lightmoor Way, Lightmoor Village, Telford

  • The Toll House, Bower Yard, Ironbridge, Telford

  • Coalbrookdale Community Centre, 2 Wellington Road, Coalbrookdale, Telford

  • Abraham Darby Sports & Leisure Centre, Ironbridge Road, Madeley, Telford

  • Coalport Village Hall, High Street, Coalport, Telford

  • Jackfield Village Hall, Church Road, Jackfield, Telford

  • Ketley Community Centre, Holyhead Road, Ketley, Telford

  • Horsehay Village Golf Club, Wellington Road, Horsehay

  • Anytime Fitness, 13/14 Gresham Drive, Lawley, Telford

  • The Anstice, Madeley Community Library, Park Avenue, Madeley

  • Portacabin on Queen Street, Madeley, Telford

  • Hub On The Hill, 104 – 106 Southgate, Sutton Hill, Telford

  • Old Park Primary School & Children`s Centre, Community Centre, Brunel Road, Malinslee

  • Community Room at George Chetwood Court, 45 George Chetwood Court, Dawley, Telford

  • Dawley Baptist Church, Park Road, Dawley Bank, Telford

  • Ketley Community Centre, Holyhead Road, Ketley, Telford

  • Lantern Academy and Nursery, Yates Way, Ketley Bank

  • Oakengates United Church, Stafford Road, Oakengates, Telford

  • Wilsons Auctions, Trench Lock 2, Trench Lock, Telford

  • The Carpenter Family Centre, Oak Road, Overdale, Telford

  • Sports Hall at Holy Trinity Academy, Teece Drive, Priorslee, Telford

  • Priorslee Community Centre, Priorslee Avenue, Priorslee, Telford

  • Cricket Pavillion, St Georges Sports & Social Club, Church Street, St Georges, Telford

  • St Georges & Priorslee Parish Council, Parish Centre, Grove Street, St Georges

  • Portacabin at Johnstone Close, Johnstone Close, Wrockwardine Wood, Telford

  • The Sambrook Centre, Grange Avenue, Stirchley, Telford

  • Randlay Community Centre, Randlay Centre, Telford, Shropshire

  • Hollinswood Community Centre, 7 Downemead, Hollinswood, Telford

  • Park Lane Centre, Park Lane, Woodside

  • Wrockwardine Wood & Trench Parish Council Centre, Church Road, Wrockwardine Wood, Telford

  • Teagues Bridge Primary School, Teagues Crescent, Trench, Telford

The Wrekin polling stations

  • Admaston House Community Centre, Wellington Road, Admaston, Telford

  • Shawbirch Community Centre, Oakfield Road, Shawbirch, Telford

  • The Leegate Centre CIC, Leegate Avenue, Leegomery, Telford

  • All Saints Parish Centre, Lytchgate Walk, Wellington, Telford

  • Arleston Community Centre, 22 St Giles Close, Wellington, Telford

  • Church Aston Village Hall, Wallshead Way, Church Aston, Newport

  • Hillside Meeting Room, Hillside, Lilleshall, Newport

  • Donnington Community Hub, St Matthews Road, Donnington Wood, Telford

  • Turreff Hall, Turreff Avenue, Donnington, Telford

  • Edgmond Village Hall, Shrewsbury Road, Edgmond, Newport

  • Tibberton Village Hall, Tibberton, Newport, Shropshire

  • Sambrook Village Hall, Sambrook, Shropshire

  • St Lawrence C of E Primary School, Preston Upon The Weald Moors, Preston, Telford

  • High Ercall Village Hall, Park Lane, High Ercall, Telford

  • Ellerdine Village Hall, Heath Lane, Ellerdine, Shropshire

  • Waters Upton Village Hall, Waters Upton, Telford, Shropshire

  • Kynnersley Village Hall, Kynnersley, Telford, Shropshire

  • Red Lion Annexe, Red Lion, Holyhead Road, Wellington, Telford

  • Hadley Old Folks Rest Room, Hadley Park Road, Hadley, Telford

  • The Leegate Centre CIC, Leegate Avenue, Leegomery, Telford

  • Hadley Community Centre, High Street, Hadley, Telford

  • The Childrens Centre, Wrekin View Primary School and Nursery, North Road, Wellington

  • Hesba Close Communal Centre, Hesba Close, Wellington

  • Wellington Library, Wellington Civic and Leisure Centre, Larkin Way,Tan Bank, Wellington

  • Lawley Community Centre, Arleston Lane, Lawley, Telford

  • Muxton Community Centre, Saltwells Drive, Muxton, Telford

  • Newport Baptist Church, Water Lane, Newport, Shropshire

  • Hallcroft Close Community Hall, Hallcroft Close, Newport, Shropshire

  • Newport Bowling Club, Granville Avenue, Newport, Shropshire

  • Parish Church Room, New Street, Newport, Shropshire

  • Church Hall, Severn Drive, Wellington, Telford

  • Wrockwardine Parish Hall, Wrockwardine, Telford, Shropshire

  • Little Wenlock Village Hall, Malthouse Bank, Little Wenlock, Telford

  • Rodington Village Hall, Rodington, Nr Shrewsbury, Shropshire

  • Longdon-on-Tern Village Hall, Longdon-on-Tern, Telford, Shropshire

  • Cheswardine Parish Hall, Podmore Road, Cheswardine, Market Drayton

  • Childs Ercall Jubilee Hall, Eaton Road, Childs Ercall

  • Hinstock Memorial Hall, Chester Road, Hinstock, Market Drayton

  • Hodnet Lyon Memorial Hall, Hodnet, Market Drayton

  • RAF Cosford Community Hub, Albrighton, Wolverhampton

  • Royal Irish Community Centre, Pitchford Walk, Buntingsdale Estate

  • Sheriffhales Village Hall, Sheriffhales, Shifnal

  • Shifnal Senior Social Club, Curriers Lane, Shifnal, Shropshire

  • Shifnal Town Football Club Social Club – Main Room, Newport Road, Shifnal, Shropshire

  • Shifnal Village Hall, Aston Street, Shifnal, Shropshire

  • Stanton Village Hall, Booley Lane, Stanton, Shrewsbury

  • Stoke on Tern Parish Hall, Langley Dale, Stoke-on-Tern, Market Drayton

  • The Red House, High Street, Albrighton

  • Tong Village Hall, Hubbal Lane, Tong, Shifnal

  • Weston under Redcastle Village Hall, Guinea Lane, Weston-under-Redcastle, Shrewsbury

Voters in Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr are heading to the polls on Thursday (July 4, 2024) to choose who will represent them in the UK Parliament for the next five years.

Ahead of the general election, details of polling stations for the constituency have been confirmed.

Polling stations come in all shapes and sizes, including schools, church halls and community centres.

The polls will open at 7am on Thursday and close at 10pm, with a full list of places where you can vote detailed below.

People who have registered to vote will have been sent a polling card which states the polling station they should go to.

Voters are reminded that they will need to bring along a valid form of photo ID to vote in person at the general election.

Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr polling stations

  • Aberhafesp Community Centre, Aberhafesp, Newtown, SY16 3HT

  • Canolfan Y Banw, Llangadfan, Welshpool, SY21 0NW

  • Brynhafren Community Centre, Brynhafren C P School, Crew Green, Shrewsbury, SY5 9AT

  • Old School, Berriew, Welshpool, SY21 8PD

  • Bettws Community Centre, Bettws Cedewain, Newtown, Powys, SY16 3DS

  • Y Plas, Aberystwyth Road, Machynlleth, SY20 8ER

  • Village Hall, Main Street, Caersws, Newtown, SY17 5EL

  • Clatter Community Centre, Clatter, Caersws, Powys, SY17 5NL

  • Carno Community Centre, Carno, Caersws, Powys, SY17 5LH

  • Carreghofa CP School, Llanymynech, Powys, SY22 6PA

  • Castle Caereinion Community Centre, Castle Caereinion, Welshpool, SY21 9AL

  • Churchstoke Village Hall, Cae Camlad, Churchstoke, Montgomery, SY15 6AA

  • Hyssington Village Hall, Hyssington, Montgomery, Powys, SY15 6AT

  • Adfa Village Hall, Adfa, Newtown, Powys, SY16 3DB

  • Forden Community Centre, Forden, Welshpool, SY21 8NE

  • Leighton Village Hall, Leighton, Welshpool, Powys, SY21 8HH

  • Cemaes Jubilee Church Hall, Cemaes, Machynlleth, SY20 9PR

  • Glantwymyn Community Centre, Cemmaes Road, Machynlleth, SY20 8LX

  • Guilsfield Old School, School Lane, Guilsfield, SY21 9NQ

  • Dolfor Community Hall, Dolfor, Newtown, SY16 4BN

  • Kerry Community Centre, Common Road, Kerry, Newtown, SY16 4NX

  • Sarn Vilage Hall, Sarn, Newtown, SY16 4EJ

  • Llanbrynmair Community Centre, Llanbrynmair, SY19 7DH

  • Llandinam Village Hall, Llandinam, SY17 5BY

  • Llidiartywaen Community Centre, Llidiartywaen, Llanidloes, Powys, SY18 6JT

  • Llandrinio Village Hall, Llandrinio, Llanymynech, SY22 6SB

  • Arddleen Community Hall, Arddleen, SY22 6RT

  • Four Crosses Village Centre, Llanymynech, Powys, SY22 6RB

  • Llandyssil Old School Hall, Llandyssil, SY15 6LQ

  • Abermule Community Centre, Abermule, Montgomery, Powys, SY15 6ND

  • Llanerfyl Village Hall, Llanerfyl, Welshpool, SY21 0EG

  • Llanfair Caereinion Institute, Bridge Street, Llanfair Caereinion, Powys, SY21 0RY

  • Llanfechain Memorial Hall, Llanfechain, Powys, SY22 6UQ

  • Llanfihangel Village Hall, LLANFIHANGEL, Llanfyllin, Powys, SY22 5JD

  • Llanfyllin Public Institute, High Street, Llanfyllin, Powys, SY22 5AA

  • Llangedwyn Memorial Hall, Llangedwyn, SY10 9JR

  • Llangurig Community Centre, Llangurig, Llanidloes, Powys, SY18 6SG

  • Pontrobert Community Centre, Pontrobert, Meifod, Powys, SY22 6JN

  • Memorial Hall Llangynog, Llangynog, Oswestry, SY10 0ET

  • Llanidloes Community Centre, Mount Lane, Llanidloes, SY18 6EY

  • Llanrhaeadr Y M Public Hall, Back Chapel Street, Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant, SY10 0JY

  • Llansantffraid Community Hall, Llansantffraid, SY22 6AE

  • Llansilin Memorial Hall, Llansilin, Oswestry, SY10 7QB

  • Llanwddyn Community Centre, Llanwddyn, Oswestry, SY10 0LS

  • Y Plas, Aberystwyth Road, Machynlleth, SY20 8ER

  • New Mills Village Hall, New Mills, Newtown, SY16 3NH

  • Meifod Community Centre, Meifod, SY22 6DF

  • Mochdre Old School, Mochdre, Newtown, SY16 4JS

  • Montgomery Institute, Arthur Street, Montgomery, SY15 6RA

  • Northside Community Centre, Canal Road, Newtown, Powys, SY16 2HX

  • Crescent Christian Centre, Milford Road, Newtown, SY16 2DZ

  • Plantation Lane, Newtown, Powys, SY16 1LH

  • Newtown Methodist Church, Back Lane, Newtown, SY16 2NH

  • Plantation Lane, Newtown, Powys, SY16 1LH

  • Canolfan Pennant, Penybontfawr, Powys, SY10 0PA

  • Trefeglwys Memorial Hall, Trefeglwys, Caersws, SY17 5PH

  • Staylittle Community Hall, Staylittle, Llanbrynmair, SY19 7BU

  • Tregynon Community Hall, Tregynon, Newtown, SY16 3EL

  • Buttington/Trewern Community Centre, Cefn Road, Trewern, Welshpool, Powys, SY21 8TB

  • Welshpool Town Hall, Broad Street, Welshpool, SY21 7JQ

  • Welshpool Flash Leisure Centre, Salop Road, Welshpool, SY21 7DH

  • Rhostyllen Parish Hall, Vicarage Hill, Rhostyllen, LL14 4AR

  • The Institute, Aberoer, Wrexham, LL14 4LG

  • St Mary’s Church Hall, Merlin Street, Johnstown, LL14 1NL

  • Johnstown Community Centre, Heol Kenyon, Johnstown, LL14 2BD

  • Johnstown Bowling Club, Bryn Avenue, Johnstown, LL14 2SU

  • Gardden Community Centre, Heol Eifion, Rhosllanerchrugog, LL14 2EU

  • Capel Mawr Schoolroom, Brook Street, Rhosllanerchrugog, LL14 2ED

  • Rhos Bowling Club Pavilion, Baptist Street, Ponciau, LL14 1RL

  • Bethel Chapel School Room, Johnson Street, Ponciau, LL14 1RW

  • The Stiwt, Glanrafon Room, Peter Street, Rhosllanerchrugog, LL14 1RB

  • The Sun Inn, Hall Street, Rhosllanerchrugog, LL14 2LG

  • Penycae Community Centre, Hall Street, Penycae, LL14 2RU

  • Penycae Neighbourhood Church of Nazarene, Stryt Issa, Penycae, LL14 2PN

  • The Cefn Mawr Activity Centre, Off Bro Gwilym, Cefn Mawr, LL14 3PA

  • The Activity Centre, Ysgol Acrefair, Llangollen Road, LL14 3SH

  • George Edwards Hall, West Street, Cefn Mawr, LL14 3AE

  • St John’s Church, Church Street, Rhosymedre, LL14 3EA

  • Opportunities Centre, Hampben Way, Acrefair, LL14 3US

  • Ruabon Village Hall, Maes Y Llan Lane, Ruabon, LL14 6AD

  • St Mary’s Church Hall, 3 Church Street, Ruabon, LL14 6DS

  • Chirk Methodist Church Hall, Chapel Lane, Chirk, LL14 5NF

  • Black Park Chapel, Halton, Chirk, LL14 5BB

  • Pentre Controlled School, Pentre, Chirk, LL14 5AW

  • Chirk Parish Hall, Chirk, Wrexham, LL14 5NA

  • Oliver Jones Memorial Hall, Dolywern, Llangollen, LL20 7BB

  • Canolfan Ceiriog, New Road, Glyn Ceiriog, LL20 7HE

  • Ceiriog Centenary Hall, Llanarmon Dyffryn Ceiriog, Llangollen, LL20 7LD

