How to predict the General Election – the exit poll explained

They emerge at 10pm on election day, the moment the polls close.

And they confidently predict who will form the next government, bringing a jolt of joy to those in front and the prospect of a long and gloomy night ahead for those left behind.

They have been pretty accurate over the years, correctly predicting clear victories for Boris Johnson and also indicating less decisive results, such as the elections that brought in David Cameron as part of a coalition with the Liberal Democrats.

But just how do exit polls get put together?

And why are they generally an accurate prediction of the election results, coming many hours before most constituencies have declared?

Much work goes into the polls. After all, the reputation of those who organise them is at stake.

The 2019 Exit Poll was fairly accurate. The actual result was 365 for the Tories and 202 for Labour.

Exit polls take place at about 144 polling stations across the country, with tens of thousands of people asked to privately fill in a replica ballot as they leave, to get an indication of how they voted.