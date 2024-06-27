'Thank God this weird general election will end soon' – Andy Richardson on the strangest of fights for Number 10
The Ukraine war was our fault – not Vladimir Putin’s – and Rishi Sunak’s team are quickly shredding their betting slips lest William Hill ask any awkward questions.
Welcome to the madness of General Election ’24, a campaign that’s been characterised by the weird, the unexpected, and the unpredictable.
From Ed Davey paddle boarding on Windermere to prove that, um, lakes are full of sewage – nice one, Ed – to Rishi’s team cashing in on his unexpected-but-totally-expected-to-them announcement of a July 4 Election.
From Nigel Farage responding to Piers Morgan’s roasting that he was chicken by running for Clacton and getting doused in milkshake, to Grant Shapps’ begging someone, anyone, to vote Tory, it’s almost at an end. Thank the ghost of democracy for that.
Will Labour win a super-majority or will Rishi stage the most unexpected comeback of all time (spoiler alert: all bets are off, for obvious reasons).