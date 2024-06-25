Mid Wales Tory becomes fifth to be investigated over election bets hours after supporting colleague

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

According to The Guardian, Russell George, Montgomeryshire's Conservative Welsh Senedd Member and member of the shadow cabinet in Wales, has been informed by the Gambling Commission that they are investigating him about an alleged suspicious bet on the election date.

He becomes the fifth Tory to be scrutinised as the saga in the run-up to polling day next Thursday continues to grow.

The gambling watchdog is also looking into Craig Williams, the Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr election candidate, and Laura Saunders, who is standing in Bristol North West. Both lost the support of the Tory party on Tuesday morning.

Ms Saunders' husband, Tony Lee, the Conservative party’s campaigns director, and Nick Mason, the Tories’ chief data officer, are also being investigated.

In a statement, Mr George said: "Whilst I will cooperate fully with the Gambling Commission, it would not be appropriate to comment on this independent and confidential process.

“Doing so would only jeopardise and undermine the investigation. It is the Gambling Commission, not the media, that has the responsibility, powers and resources to properly investigate these matters and determine what, if any, action should be taken.

“I have stepped back from the shadow cabinet while the investigation is ongoing. I have done this as I do not wish to be an unnecessary distraction to their work.”

Russell George, left, with Craig Williams

The inclusion of Mr George in the investigation, came just hours after he supported Mr Williams, who previously admitted to placing a "flutter" on the date of the forthcoming general election.

Speaking in defence of Mr Williams, Mr George offered his "full support" and said he was "encouraging people to vote for Craig" on July 4.

"While the national party has withdrawn support, he made an error of judgement for which has apologised for but that is not an offence," he said.

"Craig has fronted up, unlike other politicians.

"We should allow due independent process to take place. It may seem old fashioned, but I believe in innocent until proven guilty.

"Craig has been an outstanding MP over the last five years, he has secured millions of pounds of UK Government funding for our local area."

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said Mr George had informed him of the letter from the Gambling Commission "regarding bets on the timing of the General Election".

He added: "All other Members of the Welsh Conservative Group have confirmed that they have not placed any bets."