Young voters get the chance to quiz their town's election candidates on environmental issues

Shrewsbury’s Environmental Youth Leaders will be hosting the debate from 7pm to 8.30pm on Tuesday at the United Reformed Church (URC), at English Bridge.

The event, held in partnership with the Shropshire Wildlife Trust and Zero Carbon Shropshire, aims to give voters a chance to quiz candidates about the climate and nature crisis ahead of the general election on July 4.

Shropshire Wildlife Trust CEO Richard Grindle, who is acting as moderator for the debate, said: "We are delighted to see Shrewsbury voters getting the chance to ask the candidates their thoughts on the nature and climate crises and on their party's policies on this crucial topic.

"A recent poll commissioned by the Wildlife Trusts found that most people in the UK think that the main parties are failing to tackle the climate and nature emergencies.

"The decade to 2030 will be crucial in tackling the crisis, and the next government will be in power for almost all of it. Whoever wins will need to have robust plans in place if we are to avoid disaster.’

Sascha Robinson, one of the Environmental Youth Leaders, organising the event, says: "Young people in Shrewsbury are worried about the climate and nature crisis and often feel we don’t have the power to influence decisions that are being made by politicians who are much older than us.

"The climate and nature crisis is already affecting people of all ages in Shropshire – from devastating flooding, to rising energy and food prices, to the shocking decline of vital species that has made the UK one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world."

Entry to the hustings is free to attend with doors opening at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

The candidates standing for election to the Shrewsbury seat are Victor Applegate – Reform UK; Chris Bovill – English Democrats; Julia Buckley – Labour; Julian Dean - Green Party; James Gollins – Independent, Daniel Kawczynski - Conservative; and Alex Wagner – Liberal Democrat.