'I hope you don't think I'm interfering': TV professor endorses Shropshire General Election candidate

Dame Mary, who was born in Much Wenlock and her mum Joyce was head of Dothill Junior School, recorded a video message giving her backing to Roh Yakobi who is standing in the The Wrekin parliamentary seat.

Classicist Dame Mary, who presents popular programmes about the lives of the Romans, says she has a "soft spot for The Wrekin". She knows Roh Yakobi and says he is a 'great guy'.

Dame Mary, who attended Shrewsbury High School and recently also gave a talk at the Shrewsbury headquarters of Tanners wine merchants, hoped that voters did not think she was 'interfering'.

She said: "I hope you do not think I am interfering if I say I really do hope you vote Roh."

Mr Yakobi thanked Dame Mary for her endorsement.

He added: "In Telford and Wrekin, the proportion of qualified teachers to secondary school students has decreased by 13 per cent since 2010.

"I believe in breaking down barriers to opportunity for the people of The Wrekin, after all my story is one of opportunites from the moment I arrived in the UK striving to learn English, attending college and then The Open University - a bastion of Labour's commitment to education.

"We need a robust education system where all of us can thrive."

The other candidates standing for The Wrekin seat at the General Election on July 4 are: Richard Nicholas Leppington, Reform UK; Anthony Lowe, Liberal Democrat; Pat McCarthy, Green Party; Mark Pritchard, Conservative; Chris Shipley, Independent; Roh Yakobi, Labour.