Find out about those who seek to speak for you in parliament for south Shropshire

Churches Together Around Ludlow (CTAL) has a long history of organising these events over the years and this carries on with the tradition on Tuesday .

Questions can be taken along in writing on the night at St Laurence's Church in Ludlow or emailed to colinsheward@yahoo.co.uk by 9am on Monday .

Doors at St Laurence's Church will be opened to the public at 6:30 pm for the meeting to commence at 7pm. Organisers believe it will last about 90 minutes.

Retired solicitor Paul Kemp, a Reader in the Church of England, from Cleobury Mortimer is set to chair/moderate the meeting. He is actively involved in mediating families and was once actively involved in local politics but is not affiliated now to any party.

South Shropshire voters will have a choice between Stuart Anderson – Conservative, Matthew Green – Liberal Democrat, Charles Shackerley-Bennett – Reform UK, Simon Thomson – Labour, and Hilary Wendt – Green Party.