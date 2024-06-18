Shropshire Star
Close

Shrewsbury election candidate's unusual pledge - but it depends on his deposit

An independent candidate has pledged to give money to a cause close to his heart... if he saves his £500 deposit.

Plus
By David Tooley
Published
James Gollins is running in the general election and to be Shrewsbury's MP

James Gollins is standing as an Independent Candidate for the Shrewsbury constituency in the General Election on July 4.

Mr Gollins is a keen supporter of the Midlands Air Ambulance (MAA) and he is making it a key element of his election platform.

James comes from a Shropshire farming family and is aware of the MAA’s vital role in enabling speedy treatment for serious rural and agricultural accidents.

Similar stories
Most popular