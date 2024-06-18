Shrewsbury election candidate's unusual pledge - but it depends on his deposit
An independent candidate has pledged to give money to a cause close to his heart... if he saves his £500 deposit.
By David Tooley
James Gollins is standing as an Independent Candidate for the Shrewsbury constituency in the General Election on July 4.
Mr Gollins is a keen supporter of the Midlands Air Ambulance (MAA) and he is making it a key element of his election platform.
James comes from a Shropshire farming family and is aware of the MAA’s vital role in enabling speedy treatment for serious rural and agricultural accidents.