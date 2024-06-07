General Election 2024: Telford Labour candidate makes Aldi pledge ahead of polling day

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Councillor Shaun Davies is the overwhelming favourite to win the Telford seat from the Conservatives when voters go to the polls on July 4.

But the 38-year-old – who has confirmed he will be standing down as council leader if he becomes MP – said he is not taking anything for granted.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t see what the opinion polls are saying but I’m not taking any vote for granted,” said Councillor Davies.

“Telford is in my blood and it will be the honour of my life to represent the town. Win or lose, I will still live in Telford.

“I think people want a different style of MP and one that is accessible.

“I will still do my shopping in Aldi and people will see me in the streets and cafes because this where I live.

“I cannot afford to buy a home in London and won’t be claiming any expenses to live in Telford.”

Councillor Davies, who went to the former Phoenix School and New College Sixth Form, first got interested in politics when he was 12 and saw the Ethiopian famine crisis on TV.

“I just felt the sense of unfairness and what would cost just a few hundred pounds a day,” he said.

By the age of 24, he became a member of the borough council before becoming its leader when the was 30, at the time the youngest in the country.

However, Councillor Davies said, during his eight years in charge, he has become frustrated that he has been unable to have a strong voice in Westminster.

“The A&E has closed, there are less police officers on the street and less teachers in the classrooms,” he said.

“People are deeply angry and frustrated to see the final death knell to the A&E department. It’s easy to close something, but harder to reopen.

“I am committed to bring services back to the Princess Royal Hospital.”

Councillor Davies added that tackling the cost of living crisis is also a priority.

“People struggle to find money at the end of the week because their rent, mortgages and energy have gone up,” he said.

“Pubs and cafes then lose out because people haven’t got enough money to spend. It’s the heaviest tax burden in 70 years – people are working hard but paying more in tax. The country has been crying out for a General Election.”