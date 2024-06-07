Latest poll forecasts who is likely to win in Telford and The Wrekin at General Election

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

YouGov’s first national poll since the announcement of the election on July 4 puts Labour in “beyond landslide territory” with a majority of 194 seats, the largest such figure in a century.

Labour would end up with 422 MPs, while the Tories would lose more than three in five of their current seats, dropping from 365 to 140.

According to the poll, Labour is “likely to win” with 48 percent of the vote, followed by the Conservatives on 30 percent.

That would mean the Conservatives would lose its grip on the town that it has held since 2015. Hannah Campbell is representing the Tories this time after Lucy Allan stepped down, while Shaun Davies, the current leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, will be standing for Labour.

Reform, who has Ms Allan’s backing after she defected from the Conservatives, has 13 percent, followed by the Liberal Democrats (five per cent), Greens (four per cent) and Workers Party of Britain (one per cent).

However, it is much tighter in The Wrekin. The seat is currently held by the Conservatives’ Mark Pritchard. However, despite the YouGov poll predicting that he will retain, it is still a toss-up between him and Labour’s Roh Yakobi.

Both are projected to win 38 per cent of the share, followed by Reform (12 per cent), Lib Dems (six per cent) and Greens (five per cent).

By: Paul Rogers, Local Democracy Reporting Service