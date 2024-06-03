Have your say: Tell us what you think about the UK as General Election campaigning continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Today we are providing you the chance to have your say on some of the big issues we are facing – as well as your attitude to politicians and the main parties.

It comes as we enter a full second week of campaigning, with Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer continuing their exhausting tour of the United Kingdom.

The West Midlands, Shropshire and Staffordshire are all seen as key areas by both the Tories and Labour. There are a number of key seats here that must be won by the man hoping to enter 10 Downing Street as Prime Minister.

But that importance is lost on many people who live and work in our region, who are aware of the key issues that affect them but who have little confidence in politicians to do anything about them.

Our State of the Nation Survey will provide an unscientific snapshot of your views on those issues and of those we are being asked to trust to take our country forward.

It comes on the eve of the the first televised leaders’ debate of the General Election campaign.

ITV has confirmed the Prime Minister and the Labour leader will debate at 9pm tomorrow.