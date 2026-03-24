Nigel Devlin and Caroline Frampton were recognised for more than 25 years of exceptional fostering, during which they have welcomed over 70 children into their home

Bryan Davies and Katrina Davies were recognised for more than 60 years of combined service at Talgarth Fire Station.

Steph Bufton received Andrew Bufton's posthumous gold kite award recognising his lifelong dedication to Brecknockshire Young Farmers.

At a presentation held at the Castle Hotel, Brecon, recently, the Chairman of Powys County Council, Councillor William Powell, awarded silver kite and gold kite honours to volunteers, public servants, cultural leaders, charity fundraisers and long‑serving carers who have each made an exceptional contribution to life in Powys.

The awards are civic honours presented to people and organisations in Powys who have gone above and beyond in their community or achieved something exceptional in their field.

Nominations are submitted throughout the year by councillors and awarded at the discretion of the Chair.

The latest recipients recognised are Andrew Bufton (Posthumous Gold Kite Award) – honoured posthumously for his lifelong service to Brecknockshire YFC, supporting rallies, competitions and drama festivals for decades. His family collected the award in recognition of his exceptional dedication and the lasting legacy he leaves within the Young Farmers movement.

Bryan Davies and Katrina Davies – for more than 60 years of combined service at Talgarth Fire Station, inspiring new recruits, supporting Black Mountains communities and contributing tirelessly to local events and fundraising.

Brenda Claridge – for her remarkable charity fundraising and mental‑health advocacy, raising more than £21,000 for MIND, the DPJ Foundation and many local causes through inclusive community events.

Ydwena Jones – for her lifelong contribution to the Welsh language, culture and heritage, her work with Papur Bro Y Fan a’r Lle, and her dedication to preserving the memory of the Mynydd Epynt clearances.

Nigel Devlin and Caroline Frampton – for more than 25 years of exceptional fostering, providing safe, caring homes to more than 70 children and continuing to support many into adulthood.

“It is a privilege to recognise the extraordinary dedication shown by each of this year’s recipients,” said Cllr Powell.

“Their kindness, compassion and service enrich life in Powys every day. Whether supporting young people, preserving culture, fostering children, fundraising or serving our communities in times of need, they each embody the very best of our county.

“My warmest congratulations and heartfelt thanks to them all.”

Andrew Bufton received a posthumous Gold Kite Award recognising his lifelong dedication to Brecknockshire Young Farmers.

Joining Talgarth YFC at around 12, he became central to the movement, supporting countless rallies, competitions and drama festivals with his photography, filming and sound expertise.

Known for his warmth, professionalism and humour, Andrew was a trusted presence who helped create lasting memories for generations.

His voluntary commitment culminated in becoming County President, a role he undertook with pride. His family accepted the award on his behalf, honouring his lasting legacy and deep contribution to community life across Brecknockshire.

Bryan and Katrina Davies were recognised for more than 60 years of combined service at Talgarth Fire Station.

Bryan has served over 40 years as Watch Manager, strengthening the fire service across the Black Mountains through dedicated recruitment, mentoring and community engagement.

He is widely respected, even acting as the station’s unofficial historian.

Katrina has completed 20 years of service, inspiring young women to join the fire service and demonstrating resilience as she works toward returning after a serious back injury.

Together, they contribute significantly to community events, fundraising activities and Talgarth’s much‑loved Christmas Santa Tour.

Brenda Claridge received her Silver Kite Award for her outstanding fundraising and mental‑health advocacy following the loss of her son in 2017.

She has raised £12,173 for MIND and the DPJ Foundation through pub quizzes, memorial fishing days and darts competitions featuring well‑known players.

Her fortnightly Wednesday quizzes have raised a further £9,175.60, supporting a wide range of charities and local causes.

Brenda’s events have become important fixtures in Builth Wells, creating welcoming, supportive spaces that encourage community connection and open conversations about mental health. Her dedication, resilience and compassion have made a meaningful difference to many people and she was nominated by Councillor Jeremy Pugh.

Ydwena Jones has been honoured for her lifelong dedication to Welsh language, culture and heritage.

A recently retired Head Teacher, she has contributed significantly to local and national Eisteddfodau, adjudicating literary competitions and supporting new generations of Welsh writers.

Her long service to the Papur Bro Y Fan a’r Lle has strengthened community identity and provided a vital platform for Welsh language journalism.

Ydwena has also championed remembrance of the Mynydd Epynt clearances, drawing on her family’s personal history to ensure this important story endures. Her cultural leadership has enriched communities across Breconshire and beyond. She was nominated by Councillor Raiff Devlin

Nigel Devlin and Caroline Frampton were recognised for more than 25 years of exceptional fostering, during which they have welcomed over 70 children into their home.

They have provided mother‑and‑baby placements, short‑term care and long‑term support, offering stability, safety and compassion to children of all ages.

Many of the young people they once cared for continue to seek their guidance well into adulthood, reflecting the deep, lasting bonds they create.

Their dedication extends beyond caregiving, offering knowledge, patience and nurturing support to every child. Their contribution has transformed numerous young lives across Powys and they were nominated by Sharon Powell, Powys County Council’s Head of Children’s Services