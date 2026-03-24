The council said the parody website is in no way related to Llandrindod Wells Town Council and is not authorised or supported by the council.

It asks people to ignore the parody website which has been set up as www.llandrindodwellstowncouncil.com and to contact the town council with any matters relating to the town council at its website www.llandrindodwellstowncouncil.co.uk.

The parody website depicts councillors as clowns, calls them ‘rank amateurs’ and says ‘once a year they take one hour off from their normal practices to hear the sound of other people’s voices’.

It depicts one of the council’s activities as a ‘summer tortoise walk’ and says the tortoise is the town councils symbol of pace and also the town councils mascot.

It claims the council holds a ‘Bang your head on a brick wall day’ and ‘Llandrindod dog poo jumping’.

It also includes derogatory images of the council’s base which it calls a charity shop.

The council’s headquarters is actually at The Hive, Temple Chambers on South Crescent which is a a community hub that houses a range of community-led sustainability projects .

Town clerk Jane Johnson in an official notice on the council’s website and Facebook page said the parody website had been published recently with a link posted on Facebook page ‘Llandrindod Wells Chit Chat.”

She said: “Over the past 12 months the council, its members and staff have been trolled by a resident who has a vendetta and personal grudge against this council.

“The council has taken legal advice on the various matters which have arisen and the complaints which have been received have been investigated by the ombudsman and on one occasion by an independent investigator.

“Sadly, this has cost the rate payers of Llandrindod Wells money and will continue to do so if this behaviour is on-going.

“The council is now taking legal advice on this matter.”