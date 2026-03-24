Powys County Council reveals plans for 350 new homes by 2030 thanks to £270 million investment

It includes plans to build new council homes and upgrade existing ones and it sets out how Powys County Council will invest in its housing stock over the next five years.

Cabinet approved the latest At Home in Powys – Housing Business Plan recently, confirming continued investment in new, energy‑efficient homes and ensuring current council homes remain safe, modern and high quality.

Under the plan, more than 350 new council homes will be built by 2030/31 as part of an investment worth over £195m.

A further £46m will be spent over the next five years to maintain and improve existing homes so they continue to meet the Welsh Housing Quality Standard.

Several targeted programmes will support this work, including:

Compliance One Hundred – Over £10.5m to ensure council homes and related assets meet all relevant legislation and regulation.

Green Powys – Over £9.9m to improve energy efficiency, reduce fuel poverty, cut carbon emissions and support greener, more sustainable estates.

Fit for Life – Almost £4.3m to adapt homes for older residents and people with mobility‑related health needs.

Love Where You Live – More than £6.7m to enhance estates and improve wellbeing across communities.

Councillor Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said: “This ambitious plan will allow the council to continue building high‑quality council homes to help us tackle the housing emergency.

“The Homes in Powys – Housing Business Plan puts in place the funding needed to make our homes more energy efficient for tenants – helping reduce fuel poverty and cutting carbon emissions.

“It also commits us to continued investment in our existing homes so we can maintain the Welsh Housing Quality Standard.

“This plan will help build a stronger, fairer, greener future for Powys.”