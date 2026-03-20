Repeated blocked drains at a Powys town’s public toilets are costing hundreds of pounds

Cans, bottles and recently a nappy have been put down toilets in Builth Wells blocking the drains leading to contractors being called out to clear them.

The most recent call out cost the council £140.

Town clerk Louise Hammond said: “Every month now I am calling out the drain man to clear blockages for us. In December I had to call them out twice when someone forced a vodka bottle and cans into the toilets and that cost us £500.

“I have had to call the contractors out once in January and once in February. The last time there was a nappy pushed down the Strand Street toilet and it was out of action for three days. We have signs up telling people not to do it and we have specialist bins available.

“I am going to put picture signs in the toilets now too. It is costing us a lot of money.”

The toilets at the Groe were repeatedly vandalised last year including twice within a month around September leaving only two ladies toilets available for a while.

That time the toilets were attacked overnight when wet toilet paper was thrown all over every surface, two toilets were completely blocked, one toilet roll holder was damaged and one push button was pulled out of its socket.

The damage followed a previous incident during the Royal Welsh Show.

Councillor Lauren Pugh asked if the council could look at charging for the toilets again and the issue was placed on the agenda for the April meeting.

Members noted the report.