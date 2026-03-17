Tributes have poured in following the news of the death of former County Councillor, Maureen Mackenzie.

Maureen represented the Llanelwedd Ward on Powys County Council for the Welsh Liberal Democrats between 2008 and 2022.

In addition to her service on committees, Mrs Mackenzie was a member of the Fostering Panel for nearly ten years, a governor of Franksbridge County Pimary School and Chair of Trustees of Wyeside Arts Centre.

Maureen grew up in Glasgow and worked in Birmingham as a social worker before moving to Powys.

County Council Chair, Councillor William Powell, (Welsh Liberal Democrat, Talgarth) commented: "I am deeply saddened to hear of Maureen's passing. She was a hardworking and universally respected public servant, who always put residents front and centre of her concerns.

"In addition to her service on key Council Committees, Maureen was a member of the Fostering Panel for nearly ten years, a Governor of Franksbridge CP School and Chair of Trustees of Wyeside Arts Centre.

"I was always struck by her commitment to culture and the arts and, as Chair of Trustees, she was a powerful advocate for the Centre. She also served as a diligent Governor of Franksbridge CP School at a time when its future was under threat.

"Maureen moved back to her native Scotland after her retirement in 2022 and she is survived by her husband Ian, their daughter Bethan and her stepchildren Polly, Emily and Diarmid and their families. They are all very much in our thoughts."

Councillor James-Gibson Watt , Welsh Liberal Democrat, Glasbury Ward and Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: "Many current Members will remember Maureen as a highly conscientious councillor who served the communities of the Llanelwedd Ward area with great dedication.

“She was also a senior clinician working in the NHS. I am quite shocked and very sad to hear this news."

County Councillor Joy Jones (Independent, Newtown East) added: "I am very sad to hear this news. Maureen was a dedicated councillor and a truly lovely colleague."

Mrs Mackenzie's successor, County Councillor Gareth E Jones (Independent, Llanelwedd) paid his own warm tribute.

He said; "It is very sad news. Maureen was my local Councillor and I considered her to be both a friend and a very open and honest person."

At Cllr Gareth Jones's suggestion, the Chair of Council has agreed to hold two minutes silence at the beginning of the County Council annual general meeting in May, to recall Maureen Mackenzie's life and service, alongside other former councillors who have died during the year.

Jill Mustafa, Chief Executive officer at Wyeside Arts Centre said: ‘’We’re really sad to hear of the death of former Cllr Maureen Mackenzie, she was a huge supporter of Wyeside and worked tirelessly during her time on the board to secure funding to keep Wyeside open. Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.”

Maureen’s funeral service will be held in Edinburgh this month and it will be a small event for the family

Any messages can be relayed to the family via the Chair's office (Chair@powys.gov.uk)

Any donations in Maureen's memory should be directed to Wyeside Arts Centre, which meant so much to her.