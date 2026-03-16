'The problem has got worse rather than better': Wrekin MP repeats concerns about mail services in the Commons

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, has raised concerns about mail services in his constituency at least six times since the start of the year, but said there was still no sign of any improvement.

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He said he was concerned that ministers appeared unable to exert any control over the situation.

Stuart Anderson, MP for the neighbouring South Shropshire constituency, has secured a parliamentary debate on the problem which will take place in Westminster Hall on Wednesday.

Mr Pritchard said he had met postal services minister Blair McDougall some weeks ago, and suggested he might need to return to the House if Royal Mail had not improved its services.

"Clearly the problem has got worse rather than better," he said.

"This situation has had a huge social and economic impact on people throughout our constituencies, but what concerns me is that the minister has referred to being unable to intervene in a private company, and the regulator is of course independent.

"So what can he do? If there is nothing he can do, perhaps he will come back in a few weeks’ time to repeat that there is nothing he can do, but how does that help people who are waiting for medical results and other important information?"

Mr McDougall said Mr Pritchard had raised a fair point, and that ministers had spoken with Royal Mail's ownership and management.

He said it had been made clear to them that there needed to be an agreement on reforms to improve service standards.

"I have stressed, in no uncertain terms, my dissatisfaction with current levels of service."

He said he was pressing NHS bodies to take advantage of the barcode system, which gave those letters priority.

"Royal Mail is a private company, but we are exercising the pressure that we can in order to ensure that standards are improved," he said.