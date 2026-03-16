Lessons from COVID-19 highlight need to support Powys voluntary sector resilience

. The call comes in a new report from the Senedd Public Accounts and Public Administration Committee, which highlights the crucial role voluntary organisations played during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clair Swales, Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO) CEO, welcomed the Committee’s findings and its call for closer collaboration between government, the voluntary sector, and commissioning organisations to make better use of long-term funding mechanisms.

The recommendation aims to support infrastructure investment, strengthen the sector’s resilience, and enhance its ability to respond to surges in demand during emergencies.

Swales warned the Committee during an evidence session last November that ongoing funding pressures across the voluntary sector could undermine Powys’s ability to respond effectively in a future emergency.

She told the Committee: “If I was asked to bring the third sector together to respond to an emergency at this moment, I could. However, future involvement may become more challenging as the sector continues to face significant financial and capacity pressures.”

The report, published recently explores how lessons learned from Wales’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic have informed current contingency planning.

The Committee’s inquiry examined gaps identified in the UK COVID-19 Inquiry Module 1 Report on Resilience and Preparedness, focusing on the actions taken by the Welsh Government and public bodies in Wales during the pandemic.

Swales said: “As the report highlights, the vital work of the voluntary sector does not come without cost, and evidence from a number of voluntary organisations shows the sector is facing considerable funding and resource challenges.”

She added: “We will continue to work with commissioners and the Powys third sector to maximise opportunities, represent the sector’s voice in policy and investment discussions, and ensure rural communities are considered when funding and commissioning services.”

The report has been submitted to the Welsh Government and will be debated by all Members of the Senedd during Plenary on Wednesday, 18 March 2026.