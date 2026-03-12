Married couple Louise and Mark Hammond announced their plans at the March meeting of the town council.

Both Louise and Mark have completed about 40 years of public service and feel now is the time to step back.

Louise has been the town clerk for over eight years and Mark is currently serving his second term as Builth Wells Mayor

Town Clerk, Mrs Louise Hammond, announced that she will be retiring from the Council in November of this year.

She said she will submit her formal notice at the next meeting of the council in April.

This time period will allow her to deal with council business over the busy summer period and then assist in the recruitment of a new clerk.

At the same meeting, the current Mayor, Councillor Mark Hammond, told members that he would be resigning from council at the same time that the clerk retires, if not some time before.

With this in mind, he stated that he would obviously not be putting his name forward again as a candidate for mayor when the council votes at the start of the new civic year in May.

Mrs Hammond said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed this role, although it has been challenging at times. It has been an honour to serve the town as town clerk and I am proud of the work the council has achieved.

“I will ensure that the council is in a good position to move on before I leave.

“The main reason for our decision to leave is that both Mark and I have each completed around 40 years of public service.

“For me, that includes 30 years in the police service and nearly eight years as town clerk.

“For Mark, it includes 30 years in the police, five years in Adult Social Services, and six years on the town council.

“We both felt that this year was the right time to step back.

“Regarding the future, we have several options open to us involving travel and exploration, and we are considering moving away from the area.

“Above all, we intend to spend more time together and with our two grown-up sons. In short, we have many adventures planned and intend to enjoy ourselves.”

Details of the process for the recruitment of a new clerk will be released at the appropriate time.