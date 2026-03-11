Powys voters urged to register to vote before it’s too late

Research shows that some groups, including young people, students and those who have recently moved, are less likely to be registered than others.

The deadline to register to vote is midnight on Monday, April 20. Voters can apply online at https://gov.uk/register-to-vote. It takes just five minutes.

Once registered, voters have a range of options – they can vote in person, by post or by appointing someone they trust to vote on their behalf, known as a proxy vote.

Voters in Wales will not need to show photo ID to vote in this election.

Emma Palmer, Electoral Registration Officer for Powys County Council, said: “Don’t lose your chance to have your say at the in May. Senedd elections are an important opportunity to have your say on who represents you and makes decisions about issues that directly affect day-to-day life here in Powys.

“If you’re in doubt about whether you need to register to vote or have questions about how to apply for a postal or proxy vote, you can contact the council’s Electoral Services by emailing electoral.services@powys.gov.uk”

Rhydian Thomas, Head of the Electoral Commission Wales, said: “It’s important that people check they’re ready to vote ahead of the upcoming Senedd election on 7 May. All voters must be registered, and some may need to apply for a postal or proxy vote. 16-17 year olds and foreign nationals living in Wales are also eligible to vote at this election, and photo ID will not be required.

“If you’ve recently changed your name, address or moved home since you last registered, it takes just five minutes to update your details online. Checking now helps make sure you can vote in a way that’s right for you.”

Clear, trusted information about registering to vote and all your voting options can be found on the Electoral Commission’s website - https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/voting-and-elections