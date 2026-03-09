Shropshire Council wants to link up with Telford and Wrekin as part of Government’s aim 'to get Britain building again'

A deadline of March 26 has been set for Shropshire Council to state what it wants to do to try and set future growth and change at a sub-regional level scale for at least 20 years.

Through the Planning and Infrastructure Act (2025), the Government has introduced Spatial Development Strategies (SDS) in England that includes new housing, commercial development, and infrastructure.

This, it says, will enable the long-term alignment of labour markets and workforce capacity to support deliver. It is also likely to be a precursor for a future devolution structure, with the intention to see progress towards national coverage of mayoral combined authorities.

However, Westminster has set strict criteria for the SDS. This includes:

Having combined populations of over 1.5 million, wherever possible

Supports alignment of public service boundaries, such as Integrated Health Boards, Police and Crime Commissioners, and Fire and Rescue Authorities

Ensures that areas are not left as “islands”, whereby they are too small to go it alone or don’t have a natural partner.

Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin have been placed in group four of areas where the Government want to hear proposals for appropriate SDS geographies. Herefordshire, Worcestershire, and Gloucestershire are also in the group, along with North Northamptonshire, West Northamptonshire, Warwickshire, Cornwall, Devon and Torbay, and Plymouth.

It had previously been thought that Shropshire could be placed with Stoke and Staffordshire, however those authorities have already teamed up and are in group three – proposed SDS geographies not based on existing devolution footprints.

Therefore, there are not many options left for Shropshire. The only way the council could meet the Government’s ambition of scale is if it collaborated with Telford and Wrekin, Herefordshire, Worcestershire, and Gloucestershire.

The area has a total population of around 1.2 million, so near This area has a combined population of around 1.2 million, so near the 1.5 million being sought. There is also some logic on terms of identity, with all authorities being rurally based and following the River Severn and Wye basin.

However, there is potentially less alignment with the existing public service boundaries such as health.

A report sent to Cabinet ahead of a meeting on Wednesday (March 11) is therefore recommending that Shropshire Council provides a response to meet the consultation deadline, but to test the Government’s view on strategic scale.

“This should focus on understanding whether a partnering at a smaller scale, such as Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin would be supported,” said Tanya Miles, interim chief executive at Shropshire Council.

“This response should then be twin tracked with proactive engagement across all strategic partnership options with neighbouring local authorities to understand areas of shared interest and preferred options for future SDS geographies.”

Council leader, Heather Kidd added talks are already underway with Telford & Wrekin Council, because “that’s the sensible way forward for us as we’ve got a lot of things in common.” She added that Herefordshire, Worcestershire, and Gloucestershire councils are also talking to one another.

“It isn’t about us amalgamating, and it’s got nothing to do with council tax,” said Cllr Kidd.

“This is just having a structural area where we’ve got an overview of how we’re economically developing.”

Deputy leader, Alex Wagner added the administration would be much more comfortable as a Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Combined Authority working cross border.

“There would be a bit more spotlight on the M54 corridor, and Shropshire Council access investment in a way it hasn’t been able to.

“The only potential barrier is the Government has asked for within 20 per cent of 1.5 million [population]. And this will be 600,000.”