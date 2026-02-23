Over the past month, two major issues have stood out in conversations with my constituents in South Shropshire; I have been busy working to address both.

The first stems from the simple question: "Where is my post?" Having listened to my constituents, on Wednesday, February 4 I chaired a Westminster Hall Debate in Parliament on the state of postal services in rural areas.

I told the minister that physical letters do still matter and stated loud and clear that my constituents are livid about Royal Mail’s prioritisation of parcels over letters.

Addressing Royal Mail directly, I made it clear that "I am an exceptionally tenacious person that will not accept no as an answer… I will not stop until every letter is delivered on time".

The second issue is one that has always been around but is now more pressing than ever.

I have been campaigning against the scourge of potholes across the constituency since I was first elected in South Shropshire in 2024.

In a renewed bid for resources, I have challenged ministers to unlock frozen funding which should have been going towards fixing potholes this whole time.

I have also told ministers to get with the times and start pushing forward with a preventative approach that stops them forming in the first place.

Since Christmas, the number of potholes on South Shropshire’s roads seems to have increased astronomically. I share the anger that my constituents have told me they are feeling, and I assure you I will not stop until this situation is turned around.

Whilst busy tackling these challenges, I have also been working hard to secure the funding we need to bring about lasting, meaningful, positive change for our communities.

In my last article for the Shropshire Star, I spoke about the Shop Local Action Plan which I developed in response to my Shop Local Survey last year.

As part of this plan, I have been making the case in Parliament for South Shropshire to get its fair share of £150 million of government funding recently announced to regenerate our high streets.

The aims of this new scheme are fully aligned with those in my plan for South Shropshire, so trust that I will be fighting in the coming months to make sure we do not miss out.

Finally, I was absolutely delighted to learn that three South Shropshire businesses have been named as regional finalists in the highly coveted Countryside Alliance Awards!

Family-owned Vine & Co., the much-loved general store in Church Stretton, has again been shortlisted in the village shop/post office category.

Two other fantastic local businesses, The Tally Ho Inn in Craven Arms and The White Horse Inn in Clun, have been nominated in the pub category.

These ‘Rural Oscars’ are nominated by the public, so I would urge all my constituents to take a moment out of their day and support Vine & Co., The Tally Ho Inn, and The White Horse Inn when votes open on the 2nd March.