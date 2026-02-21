How much council tax you’ll pay in Shropshire next year - parish by parish
Shropshire Council has set out how much council tax residents will pay next year.
Subject to approval by full council next Thursday (February 26), council tax will increase by 8.99 per cent for the 2026/27 financial year. This was after the Government granted permission for the authority to go above the maximum allowance of five per cent.
The increase will see an average band D equivalent property pay £1,969.09. The cheapest properties, in band A, meanwhile will contribute £1,312.72, while the most expensive, band H, will pay £3,938.18. The total precept is £239,938.283.
As well as contributing towards town and parish councils, a proportion of council tax will also go towards the Shropshire and Wrekin Fire Authority, and the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner.
Basic amounts of council tax at band D for combined Shropshire Council and parish/town councils for 2026/27
Abdon & Heath: £1,977.63
Acton Burnell, Frodesley, Pitchford, Ruckley & Langley: £1,997.99
Acton Scott: £1,985.52
Adderley: £2,048.81
Alberbury with Cardeston: £2,005.92
Albrighton & Donington: £2,092.80
All Stretton, Smethcott & Woolstaston: £2,015.82
Alveley & Romsley: £2,033.46
Ashford Bowdler: £1,969.09
Ashford Carbonell: £2,021.05
Astley: £2,016.85
Astley Abbotts: £2,003.31
Aston Botterell, Burwarton & Cleobury North: £2,038.97
Atcham: £2,030.97
Badger: £2,053.45
Barrow: £2,019.09
Baschurch: £2,012.50
Bayston Hill: £2,086.16
Beckbury: £2,042.58
Bedstone & Bucknell: £2,070.04
Berrington: £2,005.30
Bettws-Y-Crwyn: £2,043.46
Bicton: £2,008.52
Billingsley, Deuxhill, Glazeley & Middleton Scriven: £2,026.94
Bishops Castle Town: £2,277.15
Bitterley: £1,992.25
Bomere Heath & District: £2,009.15
Boningale: £1,992.74
Boraston: £1,975.98
Bridgnorth Town: £2,180.35
Bromfield: £2,005.62
Broseley Town: £2,208.69
Buildwas: £2,047.32
Burford: £2,056.23
Cardington: £2,024.35
Caynham: £2,012.78
Chelmarsh: £2,030.79
Cheswardine: £2,031.04
Chetton: £2,017.04
Childs Ercall: £2,020.63
Chirbury with Brompton: £2,004.88
Church Preen, Hughley & Kenley: £1,999.50
Church Pulverbatch: £2,003.71
Church Stretton & Little Stretton Town: £2,271.66
Claverley: £1,996.04
Clee St. Margaret: £1,969.09
Cleobury Mortimer: £2,160.88
Clive: £2,056.61
Clun Town with Chapel Lawn: £2,097.31
Clunbury: £1,992.56
Clungunford: £1,991.91
Cockshutt-cum-Petton: £2,032.17
Condover: £2,023.02
Coreley: £2,030.63
Cound: £2,009.24
Craven Arms Town: £2,048.87
Cressage, Harley & Sheinton: £2,037.38
Culmington: £2,000.14
Diddlebury: £1,995.83
Ditton Priors: £2,031.86
Eardington: £2,012.91
Easthope, Shipton & Stanton Long: £2,000.94
Eaton-Under-Heywood & Hope Bowdler: £2,002.67
Edgton: £1,998.14
Ellesmere Rural: £2,018.99
Ellesmere Town: £2,173.23
Farlow: £2,001.08
Ford: £2,081.63
Great Hanwood: £2,064.45
Great Ness & Little Ness: £2,074.68
Greete: £1,969.09
Grinshill: £2,044.95
Hadnall: £2,012.98
Highley: £2,111.86
Hinstock: £2,033.81
Hodnet: £2,026.25
Hope Bagot: £1,969.09
Hopesay: £2,031.86
Hopton Cangeford & Stoke St. Milborough: £1,983.15
Hopton Castle: £1,969.09
Hopton Wafers: £2,003.11
Hordley: £2,025.25
Ightfield: £2,055.76
Kemberton: £2,005.04
Kinlet: £1,995.83
Kinnerley: £2,024.09
Knockin: £2,093.71
Leebotwood & Longnor: £2,018.75
Leighton & Eaton Constantine: £2,027.21
Llanfair Waterdine: £2,031.84
Llanyblodwel: £2,028.51
Llanymynech & Pant: £2,016.83
Longden: £2,043.30
Loppington: £1,995.34
Ludford: £1,992.29
Ludlow Town: £2,223.79
Lydbury North: £2,019.85
Lydham & More: £1,969.09
Mainstone & Colebatch: £1,998.20
Market Drayton Town: £2,111.90
Melverley: £2,087.72
Milson & Neen Sollars: £2,044.58
Minsterley: £2,018.06
Montford: £2,000.32
Moreton Corbet & Lee Brockhurst: £1,991.16
Moreton Say: £2,031.28
Morville, Acton Round, Aston Eyre, Monkhopton & Upton Cressett: £1,999.79
Much Wenlock Town: £2,203.55
Munslow: £2,007.39
Myddle, Broughton & Harmer Hill: £2,015.50
Myndtown, Norbury, Ratlinghope & Wentnor: £1,986.38
Nash: £1,998.92
Neen Savage: £2,032.07
Neenton: £1,969.09
Newcastle: £2,103.41
Norton-In-Hales: £2,053.62
Onibury: £2,004.81
Oswestry Rural: £2,001.71
Oswestry Town: £2,116.85
Pontesbury: £2,134.65
Prees: £1,999.09
Quatt Malvern: £2,027.98
Richards Castle: £2,020.35
Rushbury: £2,000.33
Ruyton-XI-Towns: £2,042.87
Ryton & Grindle: £2,034.59
Selattyn & Gobowen: £2,061.62
Shawbury: £2,037.63
Sheriffhales: £2,042.43
Shifnal Town: £2,150.33
Shrewsbury Town: £2,141.32
Sibdon Carwood: £1,969.09
St. Martins: £2,027.43
Stanton Lacy: £1,999.60
Stanton-Upon-Hine Heath: £2,020.09
Stockton: £2,021.26
Stoke-Upon-Tern: £2,017.74
Stottesdon & Sidbury: £2,092.60
Stowe: £1,977.60
Sutton Maddock: £2,004.29
Sutton-Upon-Tern: £1,992.29
Tasley: £1,999.35
Tong: £2,010.55
Uffington: £2,063.38
Upton Magna: £2,022.28
Welshampton & Lyneal: £2,040.39
Wem Rural: £2,014.89
Wem Town: £2,191.94
West Felton: £2,012.33
Westbury: £2,012.48
Weston Rhyn: £2,007.49
Weston-Under-Redcastle: £2,032.31
Wheathill: £2,033.40
Whitchurch Rural: £2,011.74
Whitchurch Town: £2,137.01
Whittington: £2,032.81
Whitton: £1,969.09
Whixall: £2,011.33
Wistanstow: £2,007.82
Withington: £2,039.31
Woore: £2,019.44
Worfield & Rudge: £2,013.32
Worthen with Shelve: £2,011.45
Wroxeter & Uppington: £2,000.36