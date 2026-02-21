How much council tax you’ll pay in Shropshire next year - parish by parish

Subject to approval by full council next Thursday (February 26), council tax will increase by 8.99 per cent for the 2026/27 financial year. This was after the Government granted permission for the authority to go above the maximum allowance of five per cent.

The increase will see an average band D equivalent property pay £1,969.09. The cheapest properties, in band A, meanwhile will contribute £1,312.72, while the most expensive, band H, will pay £3,938.18. The total precept is £239,938.283.

As well as contributing towards town and parish councils, a proportion of council tax will also go towards the Shropshire and Wrekin Fire Authority, and the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner.

Basic amounts of council tax at band D for combined Shropshire Council and parish/town councils for 2026/27