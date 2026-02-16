Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal in 2026 has been noted by Rhayader Town Council

They said they committed to ensuring that every person in Wales has the best possible end of life, through expert care and support services for anyone with a terminal illness and those close to them.

Their services include specialist care at Penarth Hospice, and Hospice at Home nursing services in local communities across Wales.

Whatever the illness, wherever you are, they will be there to the end. They also campaign for change at Welsh Government level and share research to improve end-of-life care for all.

A spokesperson said: “Sadly, one in four people still don't receive the care they need at the end of their lives, and we believe that is unacceptable.

“The things people need aren’t too much to ask; high-quality care in the place they choose, relief from symptoms like pain, and clear information from the very start.

“These simple things help ensure that, even during such a difficult and emotional time, people can feel a sense of control.

“Our nurses work tirelessly, day and night, in homes across this community, providing hands-on care and emotional support.

“Alongside this, our Information and Support services in Wales offer bereavement support and practical advice, so no one has to face this alone.

“With our Great Daffodil Appeal fast approaching, we are asking local communities for support to fund these vital services.

Your support is vital, for example £200 could help provide nine hours of overnight nursing support, bringing comfort to a person in their final days at home, £52 could help provide two hours of bereavement support by phone or webchat and £23 could help provide one hour of expert nursing care.”

But Rhayader Town Council members have said before that giving donations to charities should be a personal choice, and not for the council to spend taxpayers money on any one charity.

Members agreed to note the application.