Doctor suspended for not telling Shropshire hospital trust about his conviction for having a false passport

Dr Victor Evbuomwan studied botany/microbiology at the University of Ibadan in Nigeria from 1995 to 2000 and came to the UK on a visa where he studied at the University of Bedfordshire. On arrival, he also declared his intention to claim asylum.

He qualified as a doctor in St Lucia in 2012. In April 2013, he joined the register of the Medical and Dental Council in Nigeria and worked at the Federal Medical Centre in the west African country from 2013 to 2019. He returned to the UK in 2019 and gained registration with the General Medical Council (GMC) on October 28, 2022.

However, between July 2004 and October 2005, Dr Evbuomwan falsely used a passport on several occasions in Berkshire.

On August 24, 2007, he was convicted on four counts of using a false instrument and two of obtaining a pecuniary advantage for himself by deception. For each offence, he was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, to serve concurrently.

However, many years later, on February 29, 2024, in response to a query from his employer the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust about his conviction, Dr Evbuomwan said: “I understood it was an immigration matter of over 15 years ago that has been successfully appealed.”

As part of a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing, Dr Evbuomwan admitted saying that. However, he did not agree that his conviction was for fraud/criminal offences and not an immigration matter, and he had only appealed the deportation order.

However, the panel has ruled that it was, and his conduct was dishonest – something Dr Evbuomwan also didn’t agree with.

In total, Dr Evbuomwan faced 14 charges, some of which were admitted, while others were found to be proved. The panel also found some charges not proved. The majority of the allegations cover the period when Dr Evbuomwan worked in Berkshire.

This includes making false declarations when completing forms in respect of his court conviction. He also worked at Northampton General Hospital.

The panel determined that Dr Evbuomwan’s registration be suspended with immediate effect for 12 months.