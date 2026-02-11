Telford & Wrekin Council sets out its pay policy for the year ahead

The council’s statement of accounts also shows that two departing executive directors were paid a total of £170,000 in compensation for loss of their posts in 2024-25.

A former executive director for adult social care, health integration and wellbeing received £95,000 for loss of office while a former director for health and wellbeing was allocated £75,000.

Both the officials left the council part way through the financial year that ended in April 2025.

The council has also published information on its approach to employee pay from April 1, 2026, and how it adheres to national pay bargaining and any cost of living increases.

The pay policy statement reveals that the chief executive, currently David Sidaway, will have an annual salary of £179,088.

The council’s three executive directors can be paid from £134,924 to £144,834 per annum while nine service directors receive between £103,839 and £114,004 per annum.

Council officers also have pension contributions paid on their behalf, and in 2024-25 that totalled £239,019 between the top 14 posts.

Chief officers do not receive any bonuses.

The documents reveal that the council has applied a market forces supplement of £1,080 to recruit to the post of executive director for children’s services.

In its pay policy statement the council said that it “takes account of the need to ensure value for money in respect of the use of public expenditure, balanced against the need to recruit and retain employees who are able to meet the requirements of providing high quality services to the community, delivered effectively and efficiently and at times at which those services are required”.

The council has also set out that it will pay its lowest-paid employees the Real Living Wage of £13.45 per hour from April.

Its lowest-paid full-time employees are paid £24,413 per annum, which does not include apprentices.

The council also has to make sure that no manager can earn more than 20 times the lowest-paid person in the organisation.

As of January 6 this year the highest-paid employee received 7.3 times more than the lowest paid.

The council’s statement of accounts and pay policy statement are set to be received by the council’s cabinet on Thursday (February 12).