Permissions to put any lights up will also need to be sought from Powys County Council, which owns the Offa’s Dyke Centre and the Offa’s Dyke Association which runs the centre.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Tina Sharp said the cleaner at the centre had complained because when it starts getting dark the toilets and the corridor leading to them are very dark.

Councillor Sharp said it had been suggested to put motion sensing lights in place and they would only come on if someone went into the facilities.

Members felt they would probably need about four lights.

They agreed to ask a local electrician to get a quote for the work.

Councillors said they would also need permission to do the work from the county council and the Offa’s Dyke Association.

Councillor Petra Ford said she was under the impression that the toilets are closed at night.

But Councillor Sharp said : “The toilets are closed at night but it is dark in there as there is no general light.”

Members agreed to seek the required permissions and to obtain a quote for the motion sensing lights and present it to the next meeting of the council.