The editors of the newsletter asked the town council last year if it would like to submit an article each month telling readers what they have been working on.

Members agreed to do it and a rota was agreed but Deputy Mayor Councillor Martin Woolford said the numbers of people on the rota have been dwindling.

Councillors were asked at a recent meeting if they wanted to continue doing the article.

Councillor Woolford said: “I have had very good feedback from some of the pieces I have done so I would be concerned if we did not continue with it. I would be happy to continue with it but I could do with some help.”

Councillor Buzz Bishop said she admitted that she had only written one article but she would commit to helping out again now.

Members agreed to carry on with the parish newsletter articles.

Kington Mayor Councillor Philip Sell said he would do the piece for the March edition, Councillor Bishop agreed to do the April edition, Councillor Woolford will do May and Councillor Elizabeth Banks will write for the June edition.