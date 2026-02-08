A change in the law included in the lections Act 2022 means that the maximum length of time a voter can hold a postal vote is now three years, rather than indefinitely.

This change affected over 29,000 postal voters across Shropshire.

Shropshire Council said they were contacted last autumn as part of the annual household electoral canvas and advised those affected that they would have to apply if they wanted their postal vote to remain in place for future elections.

Anyone who had not reapplied by mid-October 2025 was then sent a letter, including an application form, advising them of the changes and encouraging them to reapply.

More than 10,000 people had not replied by the January 31, 2026, deadline, and they are now being contacted by the council’s elections team.