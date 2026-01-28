The party highlighted the work of Jane Dodds MS, Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, who secured additional services on the Heart of Wales Line in the 2025 Welsh Government budget.

That funding delivered an extra train on the route, increasing services to five trains a day and improving connectivity for communities and visitors alike.

Tourism plays a crucial role in the Mid Wales economy, supporting hundreds of jobs and local businesses across the region.

Good public transport is essential in helping visitors reach towns, villages and attractions, particularly during the busy summer months when demand is at its highest.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats are now calling for further action, including increasing capacity on the Heart of Wales Line during peak summer periods from five services a day to eight, to better meet demand and ease pressure on rural roads.

The party also welcomed additional funding to improve transport links between Ceredigion and Brecon, but warned that delays in releasing funding to local authorities risk holding back progress and preventing proper planning.

Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds MS said: “I am proud that the Welsh Liberal Democrats secured an extra train on the Heart of Wales Line, bringing services up to five a day. That investment has made a real difference for local people and for visitors travelling into Mid Wales.

“But we know that during the summer months demand is even higher. Increasing services to eight trains a day during peak periods would give tourists a genuine alternative to driving, while helping our rural communities make the most of the visitor economy.

“I also welcome additional funding to improve links between Ceredigion and Brecon, but local authorities need that money released quickly so they can start planning properly. Transport investment only works when it is delivered on time and with ambition.”

Liberal Democrat Candidate for Gwynedd Maldwyn Cllr Glyn Preston added: “Tourism supports hundreds of jobs and local businesses across Mid Wales, but it depends on people being able to travel easily and reliably. Better summer rail services would support the local economy, reduce congestion on rural roads and give visitors a real alternative to driving. This is a deliverable boost that would make a real difference this summer.”

The Welsh Liberal Democrats say a coordinated summer transport boost would help grow tourism sustainably, support local economies, and ensure Mid Wales is better connected for residents and visitors alike.