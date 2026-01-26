Pavement parking in Telford: Council awaits ‘clarity’ on new powers

Councils including Telford & Wrekin will be given the power to crack down on problem pavement parking but there remain question marks over how it will be enforced.

Lib Dem Councillor Thomas Janke (Newport South) asked at a council meeting last week “when we expect these powers and associated enforcement responsibilities to be devolved to the council”.

He also wants councillors to have input on the development and implementation “to ensure enforcement is targeted, proportionate and effective from the outset”.

Councillor Janke added that it would put “more pressure” on enforcement officials at the council.

“Will there be a recruitment drive for more civil parking enforcement officers to ensure it meets the public’s expectations?”

The council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for highways, housing and enforcement, Councillor Richard Overton (Labour, St George’s), welcomed the new powers “as pavement parking continues to blight our communities”.

Parking on pavements can obstruct pushchairs and mobility aids.

Councillor Overton added at last Thursday’s full council meeting (January 22) that the Government is yet to confirm the implementation but it would give the council “another tool in our armoury”.

He said: “It is important to note that the police still retain relevant obstruction powers.

“We continue to watch this closely and once we have clarity there would be a borough-wide communications plan including councillor and parish briefings.”

Councillor Overton added that extra powers can mean extra resources too.

“Once we have clarity we will then see what that requires from our team to make sure we deliver for the residents, ” he said.

The Government announced on January 8 that keeping pavements clear helps parents with pushchairs, wheelchair users and blind or partially sighted people travel more safely and independently.

The Department for Transport has confirmed that local leaders will be given new and improved legal powers to make it easier to restrict pavement parking across wider areas, rather than relying on the previous approach, where action is often limited to individual streets and requires lengthy, complex processes.

“The department will set out guidance to help local authorities use these powers in a proportionate and locally appropriate way later in 2026.

“By putting decision-making closer to communities, the approach supports safer, more inclusive streets that work better for everyone.

“This forms part of the Government’s Plan for Change, making transport more accessible and inclusive and supporting growth by ensuring our streets and public spaces work for all.”