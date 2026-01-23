MP hosts 'rural crime summit' with chief constable and council leaders to look at how to make areas safer

The event, which will also be attended by councillors across the constituency, aims to look at will look at matters including the theft of agricultural equipment, livestock worrying, and animal thefts.

The campaign to install average speed cameras along the A5 and speeding in villages will also be discussed,.along with his efforts to get a more visible police presence in Newport.

Mr Pritchard said rural parish and market town councillors across the constituency had been invited to attend, along with the relevant members of Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin councils.

Mark Pritchard, MP for the Wrekin.

It would also be attended by senior police officers who serve the constituency.

He said it would be the first time such an event had taken place since Chief Constable Richard Cooper took up his post last year.

The new chief constable of West Mercia Police, Richard Cooper (left) with Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion

Mr Pritchard said: "Rural crime has a huge impact on many people throughout the constituency.

"This will be an opportunity for representatives from local town and parish councils to hear what the new chief constable and the police and crime commissioner are doing to tackle and reduce crime in rural areas.

"This rural crime summit will also be an opportunity for the West Mercia Police leadership to hear from those who live and work in Shropshire and the borough's rural areas."