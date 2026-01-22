Telford MP to spend time with police, fire and ambulance workers to learn about life in the emergency services

Shaun Davies, MP for Telford, has been chosen for a parliamentary scheme which will see him spend time with emergency services across the UK to gain a better understanding of the pressures they face.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter

It will follow on from a similar scheme he did with the armed forces last year.

Mr Davies said it would help ensure his work in Parliament was informed by real experience and the voices of those working to keep communities safe.

He said: “Our emergency services do an extraordinary job, often in incredibly challenging circumstances.

"This scheme is a valuable opportunity to see their work up close, listen to their experiences, and better understand the pressures they face. What I learn will help inform my work in Parliament and my campaigning on behalf of our local emergency services here in Telford.”

So far Mr Davies has visited the London Fire Brigade and the Mountain Rescue Team in the Scottish Highlands. observing operations and speaking directly with personnel.

He said it enabled him to gain insight into issues such as funding, staffing, training, wellbeing, and the increasing demands placed on services.

It would compliment his visits to emergency services in Telford, including recent visits to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, a patrol with West Mercia Police, and a visit with the air ambulance service.

The 12-month parliamentary scheme is part of a wider effort to strengthen understanding between MPs and the services, ensuring legislation and policy decisions reflected the realities faced by emergency workers and the communities they serve.