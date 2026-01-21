Telford parish council votes by majority for nearly 19 per cent council tax rise

Hollinswood & Randlay Parish Council’s decision on Monday (Jan 19, 2026) will mean a Band A rise of about 44p a week.

The parish council’s precept will be added to the demands of Telford & Wrekin Council, the police and fire service to compile the final bill.

The meeting was told that about 60 per cent of the properties in the parish are in council tax Band A.

Councillor Harvey Unwin proposed the move as a recommendation from the council’s asset and property committee, which he chairs.

The meeting was told that there have been long discussions about the council’s £445,000 budget in committee.

Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council met at Hollinswood Neighbourhood Centre on Monday, January 19, 2026. Picture: LDRS

After using savings, reserves and £26,000 from general reserves councillor Unwin said it could set a precept of £340,270 which determines the council tax.

Last year the council took £84,516 from its reserves to balance the books.

The council heard that the budget was originally set to lead to a 39 per cent increase but that has been cut back.

Councillor Pawel Krajewski wanted to cut £1,000 off a proposed £3,000 to be spent on maintaining the Randlay Valley.

Clerk Katrina Baker told the meeting that that the council has responsibility for looking after the beauty spot.

“£3,000 is not unreasonable for the work that is done by volunteers,” she said.

Councillor Krajewski said that volunteers could bring their own equipment or the council could “get grant money” for the work.

“Hollinswood is like a poor cousin to Randlay,” he said. “Another year will go by and there is nothing for Randlay.”

Councillor Krajewski called for £1,000 to be spent in Hollinswood instead.

Councillor Sheenagh Unwin said there would be issues if volunteer equipment was broken.

And Councillor Sally Snell said: “The valley is for everybody in Hollinswood and Randlay. £3,000 isn’t very much.”

Councillor Krajewski proposed reducing the Randlay Valley money by £2,000 and allocating the £1,000 saving to the play equipment.

The clerk said there was no need to vote on that because decisions to alter where money is spent could be made in committees.

A vote on the overall budget was taken and it passed with two votes against from Councillor Krajewski and Councillor Richard Tyrrell.

The clerk told the meeting that the budget setting had been a “difficult time.”

She said: “We have had a difficult time over the last few weeks with conversations taking place.

“I am very proud of the staff.”

Councillor Tyrrell (Conservative), later posted on Facebook: “Pawel and myself voted against the 19 per cent increase, but we were the only ones.

“I’m quite worried about how residents will pay for all these higher bills.

“I will keep fighting for lower taxes keeping more of your money in your pocket for you to decide how to spend it.”