Fears that Powys rent hikes will push people into poverty are not listened to

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Liberal Democrat and Labour Cabinet on Tuesday, January 20, members discussed a proposal to put up rents next year for council houses, garages and gypsy/traveller pitches by 4.3 per cent.

The 4.3 per cent increase is the maximum increase allowed by the Welsh Government.

Housing portfolio holder and Deputy Council Leader, Councillor Matthew Dorrance (Labour – Brecon West) had declared an interest and left the meeting.

This meant that Council Leader Councillor Jake Berriman (Liberal Democrat – Llandrindod North) presented the report in his absence.

Ahead of the proposal going in front of senior councillors, the Tenants Scrutiny Panel (TSP) had said that a 4.3 per cent price hike is in danger of pushing people into poverty and advocated for a lesser rent rise of 2.7 per cent.

Cllr Berriman believed it was “important” to set the context for rent rises and said that this year’s rent of £111.16 rent was below the UK average of £117.13 and a Wales local authority average of £115.

Cllr Berriman said: “This means Powys provides most affordable social housing in the country.”

Cabinet member for Adult Social Care Councillor Pete Roberts (Liberal Democrat – Llandrindod North said: “One of the criticisms we might face is that this is an above inflation increase.

“We need to reflect that the bulk of the work in the HRA is building maintenance and development and costs within that sector have increased.

“Are we comfortable that this level of increase will allow us to do the improvement work that is going to become more pressing to ensure our residents have the best homes we can deliver?”

Cllr Berriman said: “HRA is a closed account and distinct from the council’s wider budget and has to wash its own face financially.

“We do get grants to build and maintain homes and ensure they are as energy efficient as they can be, but they are harder to come by.

“Inflation in the construction sector has been anything up to 20 per cent.”

Chief Office for Place Matt Perry said: “It is critical that it’s increased.

“I know it’s not a level that the TSP would have liked, but it does mean we can invest in existing and new homes.

“It’s important to emphasise we are developing new homes in Powys and this allows us to respond to increased housing need.”

Cabinet voted to approve the rent hike.

From April 6 the rents will be:

The average council house rent to go up from £111.16 to £115.94.

The cost of occupying a gypsy/traveller plot will also go up from £125.39 to £130.78 a week.

Garage rents are also set to go up from £15.05 to £15.70 a week. This sees the annual cost go up from £191.32 this year to £199.95 for 2026/2027.

The cost of renting a Powys garage is set to rise from April. By Elgan Hearn LDR