‘I want to say thank you’ – says resident at Telford parish council meeting

Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council chairman Councillor Sheenagh Unwin, left, with grateful resident Stephen Knott. Picture: LDRS

This week though a grateful resident visited a Hollinswood & Randlay Parish Council meeting to say thank you for a Christmas hamper he had received after his name was pulled out in a draw.

Many years ago Mr Knott, now aged 74, ‘did his bit’ as a parish councillor, including a stint as chairman.

Mr Knott told the council that he was “overwhelmed” to receive the hamper with all its goodies. “It is very much appreciated, it will last me for months.”

“I was stuck for words,” said Mr Knott who first moved to Randlay in 1979 and liked the area so much he has been in the same house for 46 years.

“Rather than sending a message I thought I would thank you personally,” he added.

“The least we can do is to come down and say thank you.”

The parish council was told that the council had received an anonymous donation of two hampers. It decided to have one for Hollinswood and the other for Randlay.

Names of the 30 or so residents whose gardens are looked after by the council were put into a draw and Mr Knott’s name came out first in Randlay.

The other hamper went to a disabled resident in Hollinswood.