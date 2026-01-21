Earlier this year Powys County Council announced it was receiving £11 million from the UK Government to invest in capital projects aimed at promoting recreational tourism in the county through transport investment but that a decision on a further £6m would be made later.

Following a spending review, the Department for Transport has now confirmed that Powys will receive it’s full Levelling Up Fund (LUF) allocation of up to £17,714,498.

The LUF aims to address regional disparities across the UK by investing in vital local infrastructure projects to increase pride in place and bring people closer to opportunity.

The investment will enable the council to engage with communities and stakeholders to develop and deliver projects within the county, which aim to boost recreational tourism and contribute to local economic growth.

These include resurfacing which will improve access to tourist hotspots and support the National Cycle Network, facilitating better journey quality for residents and visitors.

Work on active travel will provide improved access between key towns and the surrounding tourist destinations, making it easier for visitors to explore Powys using active modes and improve accessibility to key locations for residents.

In particular, the schemes will include those planned for Llandrindod Lake, Brecon promenade, the next phase of the Llandrindod Wells to Howey route and a section of the Crickhowell to Llangattock route.

Rights of Way refurbishment will enable and improve visitors’ accessibility to Powys’ diverse and valued Rights of Way network.

This will include work to the Pont y Milgy footbridge in Ystradgynlais, Fron footbridge in Berriew, Festival footbridge options appraisal, Black Bridge in Berriew, Llangadfan footbridge and the Trans Cambrian Cycle Links Project.

Councillor Jake Berriman, Leader of Powys County Council said: “I am delighted to confirm that the county council will receive an additional £6m confirming a total of £17.7million of transport investment supporting the county’s recreational tourism.

“Securing the full LUF allocation will allow us to improve accessibility to key services, encourage active travel and support recreational activities, providing better journeys for everyone and improve connectivity to tourist hotspots.”

Tourism has long since been identified as a key strength to support economic growth and prosperity in Powys.

The localised Levelling Up funded projects, will collectively boost recreational tourism and contribute to local economic growth by improving accessibility and journey quality to key services and tourist locations, widening the labour pool with improved connectivity to provide opportunities for local businesses and employers, promoting active travel to contribute towards Powys’ Net Zero targets in reducing its carbon emissions; and developing an improved sense of place and enhanced attractiveness, where people are proud to live and visit Powys.