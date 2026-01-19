Shropshire MPs' column: Read the latest from the county's representatives in Westminster

My Shop Local campaign in 2025 saw nearly four and a half thousand constituents sharing their views on how to support our local high streets. In response to this feedback, I have made three pledges: to secure free parking, to cut business costs, and to clean up our high streets. Working together with local community partners, I am excited to see what we can achieve.

The recent changes to the Family Farm and Business Tax demonstrate what a difference it makes when the whole community gets behind one cause. In the Commons Chamber, I have thanked all the South Shropshire farmers and businesses for their tireless campaign, and though more still needs to be done, I know from conversations with farmers across the constituency that the changes announced in December have come as a huge relief.

The rurality of Shropshire makes the delivery of health and social care complex, bringing with it a number of unique challenges. In spite of this, I am committed to ensuring that my constituents have access to the highest quality of care, not only matching the standard of other parts of the country but exceeding it wherever possible. I have launched a major review into local healthcare provision to find out more about what can be done to improve it. Residents can share their views on my website now and the survey will also be making its way around the constituency in the coming months.

The Government recently published their Provisional Local Government Finance Settlement. I am clear that this is a woeful deal for rural communities that will result in fewer services and ever-higher council tax, and I have been campaigning for more equitable funding. Shropshire Council is now set to face a significant reduction in government funding over the next three years. Turning this situation around is a principal priority of mine going into the new year, and I will keep piling on the pressure in Parliament until the Government delivers meaningful change.

The Labour Government has also announced plans to ban trail hunting in England and Wales as part of their new Animal Welfare Strategy. Trail hunting is an indispensable tradition which can be enjoyed in full compliance with the law. This time-honoured activity is the result of centuries of local tradition and supports so many rural livelihoods. I have always been and remain a firm supporter of trail hunting, and I will not let the national conversation be dictated by those in Whitehall who have never experienced it in any capacity.

Finally, our nation now faces multifaceted and serious threats, the likes of which have not been seen for decades. I have raised urgent concerns about committing to a deployment of UK troops in Ukraine if we do not have a clear strategy to fund and support our armed forces. I will be firing on all cylinders over the next few months to make sure MPs across the house are aware of the harsh reality of our current security situation.